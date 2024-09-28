Joe Biden’s Commerce Secretary Wants to ‘Extinguish’ Donald Trump ‘For Good’ After Two Attacks on Him

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing.



After two failed attempts at his life, Republicans and former President Donald Trump have urged the Left to tone down their 'rhetoric' of the ex-president being a threat to democracy. A third possible suspect, who promised to kill the Republican leader in over nine threatening calls made to Mar-a-Lago, was also arrested. In the aftermath of the same, President Joe Biden's senior advisor, Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, displayed a poor choice of words.

“How did we get here? Let’s extinguish him [Trump] for good,” she said while appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “We have an answer. We have a remarkably talented candidate who is sincere, who is pragmatic, who’s open. Let’s just get it done,” the former Rhode Island governor added. According to the New York Post, aware of the implications of the controversial remarks, co-host, Mika Brzezinski, sought clarification on what Raimondo meant by 'extinguish.' “Vote him out, banish him from American politics,” the Commerce Secretary responded. “Yes, just vote him out so he goes away.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Steven Cheung, Trump's spokesperson, in response, slammed on X, "Sick and twisted. Kamala surrogate and high-ranking U.S. government official, @GinaRaimondo, is demanding President Trump be… 'Extinguished For Good.' She just advertised a bounty to be put on him. She is no better than the Iranian terrorists."

After Trump faced a second assassination attempt, he told Fox News Digital that the alleged gunman 'acted' based on the 'highly inflammatory language' of Democrats. "He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it," Trump said of the suspect. "Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out...These are people that want to destroy our country. It is called the enemy from within. They are the real threat."

"They do it with a combination of rhetoric and lawsuits they wrap me up in," Trump had argued to his supporters. "These are the things that dangerous fools, like the shooter, listen to — that is the rhetoric they listen to, and the same with the first one." Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh, the second gunman, was carrying two backpacks, a GoPro camera, and an AK-47-style rifle. Though he fled the area, he was apprehended and detained on I-95. Route had posted multiple anti-Trump statements on his social media pages. One such comment, read, "Democracy is on the ballot..."

If you're struggling to cope with grief, and need help, please reach out to Crisis Response at 1-800-203-CARE (2273)