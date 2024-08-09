Here's How Travis Kelce Reacted After Foiled Terrorist Attack at GF Taylor Swift’s Vienna Eras Tour

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Vienna had to be canceled over two radical youths allegedly planning a terror act, according to officials. "We have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," Barracuda Music posted the news on social media. "All tickets will be automatically refunded," they assured according to ABC News. A source confirmed that Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce is worried about her safety even though the attack had been foiled.

REPORT: #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce wanted to fly out to Vienna to be with Taylor Swift yesterday after her concert was canceled due to a terror attack threat, but she told him to stay & continue practicing with his teammates.



Kelce spent hours on the phone comforting Swift instead pic.twitter.com/JkeSrg9Crb — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 8, 2024

“He’s very concerned,” they exclusively told Page Six, adding that the tight-end player immediately contacted the Lover hitmaker after the details made headlines. However, due to his NFL obligations, Kelce couldn't fly to Vienna to be by the Blank Space singer's side. He is attending a training camp in anticipation of the 2024 football season, which begins on September 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barracuda Music (@barracuda.music)

Authorities alleged that the two teenagers, aged 19 and 17, were indoctrinated by ISIS over the internet and as recently as July this year, swore loyalty to the Islamic state. Police raids of their home led to the discovery of a variety of chemicals and substances, according to the Austrian news site Kronen Zeitung. Officials claimed that the teenagers, who were employed to provide security inside the stadium, had plans to use machetes and homemade bombs to kill concertgoers.

‼️| Vienna offers Taylor Swift fans free events, food and more pic.twitter.com/2iBRqfpU2Q — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 8, 2024

Swift's management decided to take precautions and canceled all three of her scheduled gigs in Vienna this weekend, even though the suspects were apprehended and remain under police custody. A day after the concerts were canceled, Swifties gathered on the streets, singing her songs in defiance. To get over their sadness over missing seeing their favorite star perform live, hundreds of fans organized a spontaneous outdoor assembly.

Taylor Swift fans gather in Vienna to sing together after Eras Tour shows were cancelled due to a now-foiled terror plot. pic.twitter.com/p6EhzSRQt1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 8, 2024

A British fan, Becky told BBC, "It's a really strange situation and I think the ultimate thing we feel is just grateful that we are safe and that everyone else is safe." She argued, "A bit of a mixed bag of emotions." Probably the most disappointed about anything I have ever been in my life," she remarked, although she acknowledged that the choice had been taken "for the right reasons." The three concerts were expected to draw over 200,000 people.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

Several law enforcement and intelligence officials stated that information regarding the threat to the tour dates came from U.S. intelligence and was relayed to the Austrians and Europol. According to authorities, the three-day fiasco was predicted to bring in 65,000 concertgoers per day in addition to 10,000–15,000 fans from outside the region. As a part of the investigation, CCTV footage is being examined by Austrian officials to see if any of the suspects had previously scouted the concert site or other locations of significance.