The 2024 campaign for Joe Biden's reelection has joined Truth Social, a right-wing social media network founded by former Republican president Donald Trump.

The account, which goes by the handle @BidenHQ, has a bio with the words "project of Biden-Harris 2024" and features a banner graphic with the president's characteristic popular phrase, "The malarkey ends here," The Guardian reported.

The campaign said they joined Truth Social “mostly because we thought it would be very funny” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The campaign selected a meme portraying Biden as "Dark Brandon" for its profile picture. The graphic features Biden with laser eyes and is derived from the "Let's Go Brandon" cry that right-wing circles used to substitute for a more offensive language directed at the president.

The funny stunt is the latest in a string of quips and memes from the president's digital crew. The opening few posts included conservatives praising Biden or denouncing Trump. “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!” Biden’s campaign wrote in the first post on Truth Social.

The Biden campaign is obviously utilizing the new account to attract conservatives, even though the account was meant to be funny. Officials from the Biden campaign said they are joining Truth Social to "meet voters where they are." A Biden campaign official told Fox News Digital, "Republicans can’t even agree on a Speaker of the House, so clearly, not every Republican thinks the same."

Officials with the Biden campaign said they are "injecting our message" into GOP primary coverage and will counteract "misinformation and disinformation" about President Biden that may arise on the social media site. "There’s very little ‘truth’ happening on TruthSocial, but at least now it’ll be a little fun," a senior Biden campaign aide said.

Officials with the campaign stated that they intend to hold "MAGA accountable on their own platform," pointing to the campaign's current Twitter account, where they regularly upload content featuring Republican politicians and candidates bashing their opponents. "We will be leveraging the fact that Republicans can sometimes be our best messengers!" a campaign official said.

The approach was compared by officials to the Biden campaign "going into the lion's den to point out Republicans' hypocrisy and have a little fun at their own expense." As conventional social media companies began to crack down on misinformation and hateful behavior on their platforms, organizations such as the Trump-owned Truth Social emerged with missions to minimally monitor the content individuals upload, allowing disinformation to spread more easily. The platform is not as well-known as other prominent social networking platforms. According to estimates, Truth Social has roughly 2 million subscribers, while Facebook has almost 3 billion and X has about 500,000.

