Joe Biden’s Campaign Ad Has Dire Message for Voters: "Can’t Let Trump Burn Democracy to the Ground"

Ahead of former President Donald Trump's visit to meet with congressional Republicans at the location of the January 6 riot, President Joe Biden released a brutal new advertisement. For the first time since he was found guilty of a felony, Trump is expected to meet on Capitol Hill on June 13 with congressional Republicans, many of whom he has not seen since the violent mobbing at the Capitol on January 6, per Mediaite.

There’s nothing more sacred than our democracy.



We can’t let Donald Trump burn it to the ground. Watch our new ad. pic.twitter.com/9QrzP2Wch6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 13, 2024

Biden released the ad on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “There’s nothing more sacred than our democracy. We can’t let Donald Trump burn it to the ground. Watch our new ad.” A user, agreeing with the sentiment in the ad, said, “It hurts so much to re-watch this footage over and over and over. But this is what’s at stake. Get off the sidelines. We have work to do.”

Would you let an arsonist go back to the site of the burned house? A rapist to babysit your daughter? A killer to spend a week in your house?

The @GOP did just that. Inviting a convicted felon to the scene of the crime. https://t.co/2Ua44PA0I7 — Bros4America (@Bros4America) June 13, 2024

Another user agreed, saying, “I’m thinking some people have short memories. I’ll never forget the fear I felt on 1/6/2021. We can let Trump burn it to the ground. Not on our watch.”

A user, in a similar vein, opined, “At first I thought, yes there is. Human life is the most sacred. But then I realized that if we lose our democracy, we will lose all the protections of human life it guarantees, however imperfectly. We almost did on Jan. 6. Never again!”

15 cops were injured so severely that they had to be hospitalized. One died the next day. A number of officers committed suicide in the months that followed. Millions of dollars in damage was done to the Capitol. It was a truly dark day for America. And Trump brought that mob. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) June 13, 2024

The ad, narrated by actor John Goodman, features dramatic footage and news reporting of the January 6 riot, interspersed with choice quotes from Donald Trump.

Goodman’s narration begins, “On January 6, Donald Trump lit a fire in this country,” followed by a reporter recounting, “One hundred and forty officers were injured. The siege lasted for seven hours.” Goodman continues, “Stoking the flames of division and hate. Now he’s pouring gasoline!”

In the ad, a clip of Trump praising the rioters as “unbelievable patriots” is shown, followed by Goodman condemning Trump’s pledge to pardon the extremists who tried to overthrow the government: “We will give them pardons.” Goodman warns, “Inciting them to try again. There is nothing more sacred than our democracy. But Donald Trump is ready to burn it all down!” The ad concludes with Biden stating, “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message.”

Before Trump's visit, the Democratic National Committee intends to introduce a mobile billboard that will track the former president as he goes between meetings with Republicans in the House and Senate, NBC reported.

DNC spokesperson Alex Floyd said, “Donald Trump is on Capitol Hill for the first time since the American people watched him rally his supporters to storm the Capitol, launching a violent insurrection to overturn our democracy.”

Standing ovation of the cult for a convicted felon and insurrectionist. How far down @GOP has fallen. https://t.co/MUA612Ru6N — Vivien 🟧 (@VivienHomes) June 13, 2024

Trump's support of the Jan. 6 rioters has grown stronger in recent weeks. Trump went over and beyond his “patriot” description during a rally on June 8 in Las Vegas, calling the rioters “warriors” for the first time. “Those J6 warriors, they were warriors, but they were really, more than anything else, they’re victims of what happened. All they were doing is protesting a rigged election,” Trump said.