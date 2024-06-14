INQUISITR.COM / Politics

Joe Biden’s Campaign Ad Has Dire Message for Voters: "Can’t Let Trump Burn Democracy to the Ground"

By Suchitra B
Published on : 00:22 PST, Jun 14, 2024
Joe Biden’s Campaign Ad Has Dire Message for Voters: "Can’t Let Trump Burn Democracy to the Ground"
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Elizabeth Frantz ; (R) Photo by Justin Sullivan

Ahead of former President Donald Trump's visit to meet with congressional Republicans at the location of the January 6 riot, President Joe Biden released a brutal new advertisement. For the first time since he was found guilty of a felony, Trump is expected to meet on Capitol Hill on June 13 with congressional Republicans, many of whom he has not seen since the violent mobbing at the Capitol on January 6, per Mediaite.

 

 

Biden released the ad on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “There’s nothing more sacred than our democracy. We can’t let Donald Trump burn it to the ground. Watch our new ad.” A user, agreeing with the sentiment in the ad, said, “It hurts so much to re-watch this footage over and over and over. But this is what’s at stake. Get off the sidelines. We have work to do.”

 

 

Another user agreed, saying, “I’m thinking some people have short memories. I’ll never forget the fear I felt on 1/6/2021. We can let Trump burn it to the ground. Not on our watch.”

A user, in a similar vein, opined, “At first I thought, yes there is. Human life is the most sacred. But then I realized that if we lose our democracy, we will lose all the protections of human life it guarantees, however imperfectly. We almost did on Jan. 6. Never again!”

 

 

The ad, narrated by actor John Goodman, features dramatic footage and news reporting of the January 6 riot, interspersed with choice quotes from Donald Trump.

Goodman’s narration begins, “On January 6, Donald Trump lit a fire in this country,” followed by a reporter recounting, “One hundred and forty officers were injured. The siege lasted for seven hours.” Goodman continues, “Stoking the flames of division and hate. Now he’s pouring gasoline!”

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Maturen
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Maturen

 

In the ad, a clip of Trump praising the rioters as “unbelievable patriots” is shown, followed by Goodman condemning Trump’s pledge to pardon the extremists who tried to overthrow the government: “We will give them pardons.” Goodman warns, “Inciting them to try again. There is nothing more sacred than our democracy. But Donald Trump is ready to burn it all down!” The ad concludes with Biden stating, “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message.”

 

 

Before Trump's visit, the Democratic National Committee intends to introduce a mobile billboard that will track the former president as he goes between meetings with Republicans in the House and Senate, NBC reported.

DNC spokesperson Alex Floyd said, “Donald Trump is on Capitol Hill for the first time since the American people watched him rally his supporters to storm the Capitol, launching a violent insurrection to overturn our democracy.”

 

 

Trump's support of the Jan. 6 rioters has grown stronger in recent weeks. Trump went over and beyond his “patriot” description during a rally on June 8 in Las Vegas, calling the rioters “warriors” for the first time. “Those J6 warriors, they were warriors, but they were really, more than anything else, they’re victims of what happened. All they were doing is protesting a rigged election,” Trump said.

Share this article: Joe Biden’s Campaign Ad Has Dire Message for Voters: "Can’t Let Trump Burn Democracy to the Ground"
Joe Biden Donald Trump
More Stories on Inquisitr