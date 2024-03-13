Joe Biden's Administration Accused of Turning Blind Eye to 'Me Too' Scandals by Their Top Aide

Another Me Too scandal surfaced ahead of the 2024 presidential elections in the United States and this time, the Biden administration has been put to blame. Insiders from the White House revealed President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden ignored sexual acts by a top aide, reported New York Post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

Sources from the Oval Office told the outlet a top White House official named Anthony Bernal was the perpetrator of bullying and sexual harassment. Apparently, the aide worked closely with Dr. Biden and was often referred to as her "work husband." However, he has been involved in multiple inappropriate and immoral acts for the past decade.

The anonymous source witnessed Bernal's questionable acts firsthand and said he'd frequently pass suggestive and sexually crude remarks about female colleagues, including their private parts. He'd link a person's thumb size to that of their genitalia, and his bawdy humor would pollute the work environment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

"It is to make people uncomfortable and to have power over them," one source told The Post. "It is Me Too — classic Me Too." Some other sources recalled Bernal's below-the-belt remarks about female colleagues, their physical features, sexuality, and personal lives. One specific insider recounted an incident where the top aide "remarked on another staffer's bulge in his khakis."

"It was a lot of inappropriate remarks – talking about other people's attractiveness and speculating about their sex lives at very weird moments," another source added. "That's actually sexual harassment." Meanwhile, other fellow staff at the White House reported feeling "uncomfortable" by the mere presence of Bernal.

However, despite multiple people speaking up against his disrespectful behavior, the POTUS and his wife took no action against their aide. In fact, several others claimed that Bernal is almost "untouchable" due to his closeness with the First Lady. For this reason, he gets away with most of his immoral acts.

According to a book, "Jill and Bernal are, as Jill puts it, in a 'work marriage,' but his reach extends beyond the East Wing." It was also mentioned that the First Lady relied heavily on Bernal for her work commitments and his "overbearing persona" can make "life hell" for the rest of the staff.

Spotted at the White House during the president’s departure today: my book. I doubt I’ll ever ride aboard Marine One, but glad to say American Woman did.



Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty pic.twitter.com/IBf1biuDzu — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) February 16, 2024

This raised questions if the 72-year-old is unaware of her staff's inappropriate behavior with colleagues. Katie Rogers who wrote the book revealed, "But she [Jill] is not unaware. She has told people who have grown frustrated with him that they need to bring up their concerns with him directly."

Meanwhile, a source agreed with the writer and affirmed, "There's no way [Jill Biden] doesn't know. It has been going on for so long. I don't think she has a lot of advisers willing to give her a gut check. I think she thinks that Anthony's like her bulldog protecting her."

Biden and his administration's negligence about this issue has put them on the spot. A source said, "It reflects poorly on the president and the first lady."