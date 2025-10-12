Joe Biden Team’s 19-Word Statement Reveals a Major Turn in His Cancer Battle

Joe Biden once again appears to have chosen humility over pomp and circumstance. The 46th President of the United States has begun a new phase of treatment for his aggressive prostate cancer, according to a 19-word statement issued by his team on Sunday. Although the statement was brief (just a tweet’s length), the ripples were deep.

The spokesperson said, “As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, [former] President [Joe] Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment.”

Next month, Joe Biden will celebrate his 83rd birthday. He has been fighting advanced prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. It is expected that the new treatment plan, which includes hormone therapy and radiation, will last about five weeks. Joe Biden has maintained a low profile since he left the White House in January. He has only made a few public appearances, such as his speech to disability advocates in Chicago in April, which was his first big speech since leaving office.

According to those who have seen him recently, he is “doing well” and keeping the calmness that came with his presidency. In May 2025, the former president made his diagnosis public for the first time, confirming that his cancer had spread.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

For Biden, cancer has been a recurrent theme of loss rather than just an illness. The untimely passing of his son, Beau Biden, from brain cancer in 2015 had an enormous influence on both his personal and political life.

Sending strength to Joe Biden as he begins radiation and hormone therapy for prostate cancer. Few people have given more of themselves in service to this country. Wishing him comfort and healing surrounded by family and love. pic.twitter.com/pULHGH5xwk — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 12, 2025

Prostate cancer develops in the prostate gland, which is a part of the male reproductive system, according to Mayo Clinic experts. A great deal of cases are treatable and grow slowly. Nevertheless, Biden’s is characterized as “aggressive” and “metastatic,” meaning that it has spread to the bones and not just the prostate.

According to urologist Dr. Mitchell Humphreys of the Mayo Clinic, hormone therapy tries to lower testosterone, which feeds the growth of the cancer. In contrast, radiation therapy can target cancer cells that have spread throughout the body. Even when the disease cannot be cured, these treatments can relieve symptoms and slow its progression when used together. Although Joe Biden’s camp is quiet on his current health, fatigue, bone pain, and weakness are among the symptoms of advanced prostate cancer.

Biden has faced health challenges before. He had a cancerous lesion removed from his chest in February 2023, and he had Mohs surgery last month to treat a skin cancer spot on his forehead. His loved ones say that his spirit is unbroken in spite of all of this. Joe Biden has welcomed attention throughout his political career and spoken openly about hardships, from personal loss to national crises. Therefore, his calm approach to illness seems in line with his personality: simple, quiet, and genuine.

The succinctness of his team’s statement may say more than any press release could, as America sees a familiar face take on an unfamiliar battle. As usual, Joe Biden’s message seems to be one without a lot of drama. Though he now faces perhaps the most difficult battle of his life—not for votes, but for time, he is handling it with the same tact and conviction that he has applied to everything else.

NEXT UP: Ex-Joe Biden Staff Reveals He Pushed the Former President for Cognitive Exam Amid Worsening Memory in Office