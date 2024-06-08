Joe Biden Stands Firm on 'No One Is Above the Law' Amid Son Hunter's Gun Trial

The jury is now in place for Hunter Biden's federal gun trial. For the opening statements, the prosecution said, "No one is above the law and the law makes no distinction for Hunter Biden," as reported by Politico. Prosecutors also stressed to the jurors that they should not let sympathy or favoritism influence their decisions just because Hunter is the son of President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, a video clip surfaced on an X account showing Joe in an interview, reaffirming his belief that no one is above the law. The X account shared the video and wrote, "President Biden says he will not pardon Hunter Biden."

It further added, "[Joe] will accept the outcome, no matter what it is, of his son’s trial. This is the way. No one is above the law." In the video, the interviewer says, "Your son Hunter, is on trial and I know that you cannot speak about an ongoing federal prosecution. But let me ask you, will you accept the jury's outcome and verdict? No matter what it is." To this, Joe replied with a simple "Yes." The interviewer then asked, "Have you ruled out a pardon for your son?" Joe once again replied with a "Yes." Several internet users gave their opinions in this regard in the comment section.

One Internet user wrote, "Good! We did not elect his son and if Hunter is convicted he should serve his time! This is the right move by President Biden!" Another one said, "Say what you want about Biden, but those two answers without hesitation were perfect.. Politicians hate answering yes or no.. Some politicians would have responded by telling us how corrupt and rigged the legal system is.." A third one compared him to Donald Trump and wrote, "This is how a leader behaves. Nobody is above the law not even his own son. Contrast with Trump where he thinks every MAGA, even the J6 attackers who brutally assaulted our Capitol, are all above the law."

However, others said they did not believe Joe. One person commented, "He's lying. He knows the Delaware jury will be too intimidated to find Hunter guilty. Even if they do, he'll appeal and Biden can pardon him if he wins OR if he's defeated." Another one said, "He is saying this to influence the jury - many of which are sympathetic to Hunter. He's guilty - they know it. They might convict if they knew Joe would pardon him. Now they are more likely to let Hunter off." A third one chimed in and assumed, "That is because only two things will happen. 1-Joe Biden already knows the judge won't send his son to jail. 2-If Hunter Biden gets jail time Joe Biden would Step down and Harris would Pardon him."

Meanwhile, Hunter is facing three felony charges for allegedly lying on a federal gun form in 2018 about his drug use. According to USA Today, his wife, sister, and First Lady Jill Biden attended the jury selection and the opening arguments. Defense lawyers argued that Hunter didn't intentionally lie on the form when he denied using illegal drugs to buy a gun in October 2018. However, Special Agent Erika Jensen was the first person to testify.