Joe Biden Doppelganger Theories Emerge as Netizens Spot Changes in Appearance and Autograph

Awkward welcomes and "zoned out" appearances marred President Joe Biden's recent trip at the G7 meeting in Italy, putting him back under scrutiny for his deteriorating physical and mental health. A widely circulated video on X suggests that he is being impersonated through the use of CIA mask technology, @WallStreetApes claims: "Recently Images Of Joe Biden have been going viral, many questioning if he’s being impersonated using the CIA mask technology this is documentation showing the changes seen in Joe Biden not only does he look completely different, have changing earlobes, changing chins, changing skin textures, changing teeth, changing wrinkle lines, etc But after 30 years it looks as though he’s changed his signature “Who changes their signature after 30 years?”

Netizens weighed in on the theory and gave mixed reactions, @FLCons agreed: "I admit it. He looks different. I've been saying this for a few years now. Something isn't right here, no matter what they try to tell us. If this is a big ruse on the American people, and Joey isn't who they claim he is, or as "fit as he is", there should be indictments and Lots of them." @vrosen11 compared Biden's facial features in different timelines: "The frequent change of Biden’s appearance is definitely not normal." @ClassicBeamer alleged: "Been saying it for months. I used to leave a daily reminder even. But no one ever comments It's not Joe Biden. Sometimes he even has a ballsack for a chin. The first picture of him alone is the real Joe Biden, about 15 years ago. The rest are these random fellas."

@nativepgh reasoned: "I don’t know… I’ve never bought into this theory. Politicians are surrounded every day by colleagues, staff, security, press, they have families, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances. You may be able to fake someone’s face. You may be able to fake their voice. But you would never be able to completely capture their mannerisms and quirks and intricate details of their personal relationships."

@Zegdie debated that it could be due to medical reasons: "Dementia changes your appearance and the meds they give him to try and keep him alert for a function. He tires easily which also gives him that drained look. It’s getting worse with each passing day. He’s headed to Camp David for ten days to rest up for the Trump-Biden debate." @realitybites555 tweeted in support: "It’s a mask. The CIA makes incredibly realistic masks, there are many videos of them online." @Rhyszinger theorized: "It is not Joe Biden! I know anatomy. Retired dentist! Two different men or faces. Cut and dry!" @jon26c disagreed: "I don’t read into the signature part too much because I effectively change mine anytime I sign something."

As per Forbes in October 2023 an absurd claim went viral on X that Biden was using a body double or wearing a mask, wild claims suggested that the Democratic leader had been replaced by a man donning a mask designed to resemble the eighty-year-old president. A CNN clip of Biden returning to the United States after visiting Israel captured the attention of many.

“They've been pretty good up until now making sure he never spends too long in a hot room so the mask will start coming off of his chin. Here the mask is starting to come loose, it is visible and you can see the bulging in the chin area,” right-wing political commentator Brian tweeted in support. The tweet was viewed over 2.8 million times but lacked research and backing to the claims being made.