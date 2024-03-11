Joe Biden Declines to 'Confirm' Whether He is ‘Working in Cahoots’ With Taylor Swift

President Joe Biden is persistently making fun of the plethora of conspiracy theories swirling around his supposed connection to Taylor Swift. As the intensity of the electoral race grows, several outlandish theories have emerged, prompting speculation. When 'confronted' about the alleged relationship with Swift, Biden shook it off, brushing off the rumors with ease, as per reports from Marca.

Recently, Biden appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, commemorating the show's milestone 10th anniversary. During the interview, Meyers wasted no time in playfully asking Biden about his potential collaboration with Swift, adding to the lighthearted banter. “Can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy between you and Miss Swift?” Meyers quipped.

This speculation arose following the circulation of a theory in certain corners of the internet suggesting that the Biden administration manipulated the entire 2023 NFL season to ensure a Super Bowl LVIII win for the Kansas City Chiefs. Conspiracy theorists suggested that this alleged manipulation was done to secure an endorsement from Swift for the President's upcoming re-election campaign. Despite these claims, Biden responded to Meyer's inquiry with a characteristic joke, showcasing his signature sense of humor. He asked, "Where are you getting this information? It's classified."

The POTUS also highlighted that the singer, who transitioned from country to pop, had endorsed him back in 2020. Meyers then inquired whether she had plans to endorse him once more. According to Daily Mail, he said, "I told you it's classified." The Biden-Swift theory has been circulating online for months, and the White House social media team hasn't passed up the chance to playfully address it. Moreover, Biden made the unconventional decision to skip the traditional pre-Super Bowl presidential interview. This decision coincided with increasing criticism regarding Biden's age and mental acuity, fueled by numerous instances of apparent confusion and verbal slip-ups in public appearances.

Meanwhile, as the conversation about Swift began, Meyers playfully mentioned Biden's "Dark Brandon" photo, which was posted on his account after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win on February 11. Despite this, Biden has never entertained the Swift conspiracy theories seriously and even poked fun at them in his first TikTok video. In the aforementioned clip, an interviewer asked, "Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl, or the Chiefs just being a good football team?" At that time, the President said, "I'd get in trouble if I told you."

Additionally, as the oldest-ever U.S. leader, Biden also tackled concerns about his age. He said, "You got to take a look at the other guy, he's about as old as I am, but he can't remember his wife's name." The comment alluded to Donald Trump's recent appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside of Washington, where the former President lauded his wife, Melania. Several social media users, along with Meyers in his monologue, hinted that Trump might have mistakenly used the wrong name for his wife.