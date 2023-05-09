Joe Alwyn Continues to Profit From Co-writing Songs With Ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn, the former boyfriend of Taylor Swift, continues to profit from the songs he co-wrote with the global superstar.

Alwyn, who wrote under the pseudonym William Bowery, collaborated with Swift on several songs, including "Betty," "Exile," and "Champagne Problems," which appeared on her 2020 albums "Folklore" and "Evermore." He also co-wrote "Sweet Nothing" on Swift's latest No. 1 album "Midnights."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

While Swift's albums have sold millions and continue to be popular on streaming platforms, Alwyn is expected to make a substantial sum of money from his contributions, easily earning a five-figure salary every year. Writing six songs for an artist as significant as Swift guarantees a steady income stream for life, according to The Sun.

Alwyn's contributions to Swift's music are a testament to his talent as a songwriter. His involvement with her work has resulted in three No. 1 albums, with "Folklore," "Evermore," and "Midnights" spending a combined total of ten weeks at the top of the charts.

The news of Alwyn's success comes after Swift's split with him, which was revealed in early April. A week ago, it was revealed that she is now dating "The 1975" frontman Matty Healy. Despite the breakup, Alwyn will continue to profit from his work with Swift, securing a healthy income stream for years to come.

Swift's announcement of her plans to re-record her third studio album, "Speak Now," has also generated a great deal of excitement among fans. The album, which was completely self-written, contains songs that reflect the brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness of her teenage years. With six new tracks from her vault, Swift has promised to celebrate the album's release in July.

Swift has become one of the most successful and influential pop stars of the current times, with her music resonating with fans all over the world. Her ability to write relatable songs that touch on the human experience has been a hallmark of her career, and her collaborations with Alwyn have only added to her incredible success.

Swift's recent announcement that she will be re-recording her back catalog has also been met with enthusiasm from her fans. After the sale of her original masters to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings, Swift has been determined to regain control of her music and create new versions of her songs that reflect her current artistic vision.

Re-recording her music will allow her to own her creative output and showcase her growth as an artist. It will also allow fans to rediscover her music in a new light, hearing her songs with fresh ears and a renewed appreciation for her artistry. As Swift continues to push the boundaries of pop music, Alwyn's contributions will undoubtedly be remembered as an essential part of her legacy, solidifying his status as a talented songwriter in his own right.