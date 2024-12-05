Jimmy Kimmel's Creepy Video Resurfaces After He Said Trump's Victory Was 'Terrible' for Women

Jimmy Kimmel, a longtime critic of Donald Trump, has become the focus of controversy after a video from his past resurfaced online. The clip, from his previous TV show called The Man Show, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) and showed a young Kimmel making crude gestures toward a woman while she used a telescope for sightseeing; once her back was turned, he began gesturing animatedly, mimicking inappropriate sexual acts in public. This revelation has sparked debates about the late-night host’s past behavior and the sincerity of his outspoken criticism of Trump, especially following his emotional response to Trump’s 2024 election victory.

Whenever I see Jimmy Kimmel complaining about President Trump I can't help but recall this video: pic.twitter.com/ZNASn49kxp — @amuse (@amuse) November 8, 2024

As per The Hill, the controversy came just days after Kimmel delivered a 19-minute, emotional monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! following Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election. Fighting back tears, Kimmel said, “Let's be honest, it was a terrible night last night. It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard working immigrants who make this country go…it was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him.” He also extended his criticism to Trump supporters, claiming, “And guess what? It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him too. You just don’t realise it yet."

“IT WAS A BAD NIGHT FOR WOMEN” - @jimmykimmel — Crypto Castle (@iamcryptocastle) November 11, 2024

The clip quickly went viral, with the X user who shared it captioning, “Whenever I see Jimmy Kimmel complaining about President Trump I can't help but recall this video.” Many users were shocked. One asked, “Is this AI? What am I seeing? Jimmy would never.” In a cryptic dig to the resurfaced footage, one critic used the comedian's own words against him: "IT WAS A BAD NIGHT FOR WOMEN” - @jimmykimmel"

When I see him crying talking about women’s rights, I too think of the Man Show. — Moderate/Centrist (@IamIndependent0) November 9, 2024

Another user remarked, “All virtue signaling and hypocrisy. Dude is really scum.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, “The internet never forgets.” Another account tweeted, "And this behavior is entertaining? He’s trashy." Someone else asked, "Would Jimmy Kimmel cancel Jimmy Kimmel?"

Moreover, as if this was not enough, Kimmel, in another episode, mocked Trump’s cabinet picks, referring to them as a 'battalion of bozos' and compared the administration to a poorly run reality show. Jabs were thrown at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appointment as the director of Health and Human Services, a role Kimmel sarcastically deemed 'perfect' for someone with a history of controversial conspiracy theories. Kimmel said, “You know, if we wanted the host of a reality show to run the country, there were much better choices…it’s like the worst People’s Choice awards every day now…Some believe he’s testing the Republican Congress to see how far he can push them. Some say he’s doing this strategically to weaken certain sections of the government. Or – and this is the theory that I believe – he’s dumb,” as reported by The Guardian.

Jimmy offers some thoughts about Trump's victory. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'/ABC)

This juxtaposition of Kimmel’s impassioned critique of Trump with the resurfaced video from his past has led many to question the authenticity of his moral stance. Many critics have also argued that the comedians behavior in the old video undermined his credibility as someone who advocates for decency and progressivism.