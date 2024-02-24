Jimmy Kimmel Translates Donald Trump's Recent Comments About Melania Trump

During a recent town hall on February 20, the businessman explained why his wife prefers to remain out of the limelight. Donald Trump provided a reason for Melania Trump's nonappearance on the campaign trail, with Jimmy Kimmel attempting to decode the narrative, as per HuffPost's report.

The comedian mentioned on Thursday that the ex-president had been questioned about the absence of Melania during the latter segment of his Fox News town hall gathering. Donald said, “She’s a private person. It’s funny, she was a very successful model, very, very successful, and yet she was a private person."

Despite their infrequent public appearances together, Donald explained that the former model desires to uphold her privacy. According to OK! Magazine, he said, “[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much. You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”

On the February 22nd airing of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 56-year-old comedian unraveled the true meaning behind Donald's words. Kimmel said, “In other words, you will not be seeing Melania any time soon.”

Melania has kept a low profile since departing the White House, rarely accompanying her husband on his campaign ventures. Donald has hinted multiple times that this pattern would shift. In September of last year, he said she would soon be joining him on the trail. Last month, discussing his campaign, Trump also said, “She’s gonna play, and she always did play a big role."

Jimmy Kimmel Offers Translation Of Donald Trump’s Latest Riff About Wife Melania Trump | HuffPost Entertainment https://t.co/sJvpZevmC7 — UdnSpeak4me (@UdnSpeak4me) February 23, 2024

Additionally, on the same program, Kimmel reacted to Donald's most recent social media mention of him. In his Truth Social Post, Donald wrote, "They could get a far more talented person, who would also get better Ratings, for 5% of what they are paying this Loser!" Moving ahead, Kimmel said, “This apparently caught the attention of America’s most famous tangerine."

He further added, “And I got to say that is a h--- of a way to find out you’re not going be somebody’s running mate. He has no idea how delighted I am by something like this. I’m going to try to enjoy it because he probably won’t be able to do this when they take away his phone in prison, so I’m going really like, soak it in.”

Meanwhile, earlier Kimmel expressed his full support for New York Attorney General Letitia James' pledge to seize Donald's assets if he fails to settle for the fraud trial. James stated that she is ready to request a judge to seize Donald's assets, including his 40 Wall Street Trump Building, if he doesn't pay the $355 million fine in his civil fraud case, according to HuffPost's report.

Talking about this, Kimmel said, “It will be refreshing to see a woman grabbing his assets for a change." He added, “I’ll tell you something. When you’re attorney general, they let you do it. You don’t even ask. You just seize. You grab ’em by the property.”