Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump for Driving a Garbage Truck— Says The Trash Goes in the Back

On Wednesday, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took shots at former president Donald Trump’s recent garbage truck stunt aimed at trolling President Joe Biden. Trump's skit was a response to Biden’s comment on Tuesday, where he (as alleged by Trump) labeled MAGA supporters as 'garbage.' Trump to argue his case, donned an orange vest and posed in a garbage truck inscribed with the words 'Trump Make America Great Again 2024' in Wisconsin, the Daily Beast reported.

This man here!!

🤣🤣

Trump in a Garbage Truck.

Bruh... pic.twitter.com/gnxEqI88XO — jamiestayready99 (@jjamiemosley961) October 30, 2024

Showing the audience a picture of Trump in his sanitation worker attire, Kimmel roasted, "He went out and rented a garbage truck and put his name on the side." He quipped, “Shouldn’t they have put him in the back of that? The garbage goes in the back – it’s confusing." Kimmel also mocked Trump’s vest, remarking, “It really brings out the orange in his face, I have to say.”

Trump later clarified that the bizarre campaign stint was a critique of what he deemed as 'hateful rhetoric' surrounding his rallies. Biden’s team quickly insisted the statement wasn’t directed at Trump’s supporters, though the term sparked outrage in some conservative circles. Trump, nevertheless, doubled down telling reporters, “This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.”

Trump walking onto the stage straight from the garbage truck wearing orange vest😂 pic.twitter.com/4z2aeeZD3j — 🇺🇸Patriotic Cav🍊 (@patriotic_cav) October 30, 2024

In light of the same, Kimmel mocked conservatives’ outrage over the 'garbage' comment, pointing out Trump’s own use of the term in his campaign speeches. “Over the past week, Donald Trump has referred to America as a garbage can multiple times a day. But now that Joe Biden used that word…he’s driving a garbage truck,” Kimmel noted.

Kimmel: 'Epic, Iconic' All Of Those Things, Washington Crossed the Delaware, Trump Hitched A Ride In A Garbage Truck pic.twitter.com/h6tRtSNvdk — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index 🇺🇸 (@alexdatig) November 1, 2024

Additionally, during a recent rally in Madison Square Garden, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe took to the stage to introduce Trump and made a racially charged joke about Puerto Rico, calling it “a floating island of garbage.” The remark sparked widespread criticism, particularly from the Puerto Rican community and high-profile Latino celebrities, including Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Ricky Martin, who openly voiced support for Kamala Harris in response, as reported by Variety.

Trump: "Every time I go outside I see somebody from Puerto Rico. They give me a hug and a kiss." pic.twitter.com/VUoCLq4wR9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2024

“This garbage thing is a serious problem for [Trump],” Kimmel noted, addressing the outrage from the Latino population. “But instead of apologizing—which is not something he does—he sat down to talk about it with noted racial tolerance advocate, Sean Hannity.” Kimmel then played a clip from Trump’s interview with Hannity, in which Trump defended his record with Puerto Rico, claiming, “I’ve done more for Puerto Rico than any president I think…Every time I go outside, I see somebody from Puerto Rico, they give me a hug and a kiss.”

Donald Trump speaks to the media at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on October 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Kimmel shot back with a sarcastic retort, “Yes, that definitely happens every time he goes outside.” He further slammed Trump’s controversial response to Hurricane Maria in 2017, adding, “No president in history has thrown more rolls of paper towels at the Puerto Rican people than Donald Trump.”