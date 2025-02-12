Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Why Donald Trump Doesn’t Want JD Vance To Be The Next President

Donald Trump and Bret Baier of Fox News sat down for an interview before the Super Bowl on Sunday. However, we don’t think JD Vance was happy when the interview aired.

On Monday, while Baier and Trump were discussing important details of a second presidential term, Baier couldn’t hold back and asked the President if he would endorse current Vice President JD Vance in 2028 presidential elections. However, President Trump disregarded the concept altogether.

Amidst questions regarding executive orders and election results, Baier asked Trump if he sees Vice President JD Vance as his successor. What surprised everyone was how quickly Donald Trump refuted the idea. Trump clearly said he did not, but he called Vance a “very capable man.” When one would have thought of this as a balm on the burn, Trump added, there are many capable people, let’s see. Oh, that had to burn more.

Baier: Do you view JD Vance as your successor? Trump: No.. pic.twitter.com/tjlbPEQoX5 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2025

But it was not only us who caught that; Jimmy Kimmel, the night show host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, himself caught the major oops moment by the President. Jimmy, on his show on Tuesday, said he knew why President Trump did not name Vance as his successor. It’s because he will not give away his metaphorical crown. Jimmy claimed that Trump wishes to continue for a third term or, who knows, maybe a fourth one.

Jimmy called the President’s response a cold one, colder than Melania’s side of the bed, insinuating that the couple don’t sleep together. He also quipped how Trump didn’t even wait for a moment before he said no.

Continuing on this line, Jimmy then got on a call with Haley Joel Osment, who impersonated Vance. Jimmy asked the fake JD Vance about Trump’s statement, to which Haley’s Vance responded, saying that maybe the President is right as he is always right. Haley played JD Vance to the beat, ever so loyal Vance.

Though we know what the fake vice president thinks, we have no response from the real vice president, as he is away in Paris with his family. Other media outlets and tabloids also picked up the story, and the idea of a third term planted by Jimmy does not seem too far-fetched.

Elon Musk is already seizing power in Trump’s White House as he joins call with president-elect and Ukraine’s Zelensky https://t.co/hcMfDNMiJN pic.twitter.com/mVnB6sKdnb — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 8, 2024

Another theory is that maybe Donald Trump wants Elon Musk to take over from him. From one billionaire to another. He may give the country to his buddy as a gesture of appreciation for all Elon has done for him.

Everyone is aware that Donald Trump is keen to run for a third term and has been working to make it happen, even though the constitution doesn’t allow it. A Republican member has already proposed an amendment in the constitution, giving him the opportunity to continue his “regime” for the third term.

During his first term, Trump couldn’t stop fathoming about the third term, just as President Xi of China at that time. Maybe, in his second term, Trump will wield the power he already has.