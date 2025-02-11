What Made Donald Trump Nervous at the Fox News Interview?

President Donald Trump sat down with Bret Baier for a Fox News interview, but all didn’t go as planned. On February 10, 2025, Fox News host Bret Baier interviewed Trump to discuss his first few days in office.

Baier asked Trump a few mild questions, which, in Trump’s case, would be hard-hitting journalism if coming from Fox News. Everyone knows Fox News is like a coddling parent to Trump, who believes their child could do nothing wrong and asking the president questions means asking him why he is so admirable (sic).

However, Baier came prepared. He asked Trump about his executive orders related to tariffs and border plans. He tried his best to keep the president on track and stop him from diverting from every question.

Amidst all the questions, Baier asked Trump how he would bring the country together when 75 million citizens voted for Kamala Harris. President Trump interrupted him, saying that’s what they say, implying that he does not believe that many people could vote for Kamala Harris.

Trump didn’t look too happy to acknowledge that almost half the country voted for his opponent, and his sweep across the board was not clean. In comparison to 75 million people voting for Harris, Trump won the popular vote with 77 million votes. This is not a big difference, considering Biden won the popular vote with a bigger margin.

Trump Gets Snippy When Fox’s Bret Baier Says Kamala Harris ‘Got 75 Million Votes In The Country’: ‘Bret, Excuse Me!’ https://t.co/N0ntIKklC9 via @mediaite pic.twitter.com/vWOgzf8SEE — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) February 11, 2025

When Baier tried to start the conversation again, Trump interrupted him again, saying he won all 7 swing states and won them by a good margin. When he pushed again for his plans to bring the country together, Donald Trump fell back on his old argument that the country was doing well before COVID-19 hit and that the US was the biggest economy.

During this section of the conversation, Donald Trump looked uncomfortable. He didn’t even acknowledge his opponent by her name.

Though no one denies the facts and numbers presented, one wonders why Trump is so scared of acknowledging the whole country did not rally behind him post-COVID. Donald Trump probably needs to stop living in the glorious old days and accept that the world is moving forward.

Bret Baier asked Trump what he was going to do to bring down the prices of groceries and Trump went on an incomprehensible rant. Trump’s first term tax cuts and defense spending surge drove up national debt, made US broke and he is now cluelessly flailing. pic.twitter.com/TpKfST0eU2 — Facts Chaser 🌎 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@Factschaser) February 9, 2025

Donald Trump has an incessant need to be loved and loved by all. The idea that half the voters did not like him or chose him over a Black woman is damaging to his ego even when he sits on the resolute desk.

This disagreement may also stem from the new Times covers, which show Elon Musk sitting on the presidential desk.

The election has come and gone, and Donald Trump won. Now, the task ahead of him is huge. The economy, grocery costs, housing costs, and other urgent matters need to be taken care of. The president needs to accept that half the nation didn’t agree with him earlier, but this is his chance to make sure that they do when he takes the country forward.