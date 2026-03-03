Jimmy Kimmel Just Came Up With a New Nickname For Donald Trump After Iran Strikes

When Donald Trump launched military strikes on Iran this past weekend, Jimmy Kimmel called these a distraction tactic. “I used to say the one thing that surprised me about Donald Trump, in a good way, is that he hadn’t gotten us into any wars,” Kimmel said on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, adding, “Now there’s nothing good about him. It’s zero.”

Talking of the strikes, dubbed Operation Epic Fury by the Pentagon, the late-night host said, “Which is different from its original title, which was Operation Epsteino Distracto,” while hinting of the president’s relationship with the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

“I think we could all probably agree that the world’s a better place without the Ayatollah,” Kimmel continued. “But no one seems to understand why it was so urgent that we attack immediately. They got no approval from Congress. Even Ted Cruz said he saw no indication that Iran was close to getting nuclear weapons. And wasn’t Donald Trump supposed to be the president of peace?”

Kimmel then played a series of clips where Trump promised to “prevent World War III” and be a “peacemaker.”

“Trump has been now, after the bombing, calling for the Iranian people to rise up to topple the regime, which is the opposite of what he said he would do,” Jimmy added. “He usually only calls for the overthrow of a government when he loses an election.”

In order to highlight Trump’s hypocrisy, Kimmel played a series of clips from 2011, where the former Apprentice host slammed former President Obama. Trump could be heard to state that Obama would start a war with Iran. He said this would be a sign of a president who had “absolutely no ability to negotiate” and who is “weak” and “ineffective.”

The late night host quipped, “Well look at that. Another prediction he got right. Nostra-Dumb— has done it again!”

“When your best friend was a pedophile, and you’re losing bigly in the swing states with an election coming up, what do you do? I’ll tell you what you do: You fire the weapons of mass distraction.”

A historic day at the UN. @FLOTUS First Lady Melania Trump opens the U.S. Presidency of the Security Council. pic.twitter.com/Jx4NUn5Hzs — U.S. Mission to the UN (@USUN) March 2, 2026

Besides mocking the president, Kimmel later joked about First Lady Melania Trump and her first appearance at the UN. He dubbed it “The worst season of The Bachelorette yet.” The host then did his best impression of Melania, quipping, “My husband wanted to be here, but your escalator is trying to kill him.”

Readers will recall the incident in September where the escalator at the UN stopped as the Trumps stepped onto it, leaving the couple standing and staring around in shock.

Readers can just imagine the reaction of Nostra-Dumb— when he watches Kimmel’s monologue. The US president is not fond of any of the late night hosts, especially Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, both of which know just how to make Trump mad.