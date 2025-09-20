Jimmy Kimmel Ignored ‘Warning’ From Wife Molly Right Before His Trump Misfortune

Donald Trump’s powerful backing leading up to Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension is currently at the top of the tabloid gossip list. Things began to go downhill for the American show host after he took an early jibe and commented on the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. The feud between Kimmel and Trump stretches back years, peaking during the 2024 Academy Awards.

Well, Jimmy had taken up the bold decision to walk up the stage and mock Trump over one of his Truth Social posts, wherein the latter had actually heavily criticized him over his performance as a host as well as the format of the entire show itself. With this past event still wallowing up the recent suspension of Jimmy, it was recently that his wife Molly McNearney made a shocking revelation.

Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney is/was is the executive producer and head writer for the show.

Which means it’s highly probable that she wrote the so-called joke that leads to the shows demise.

For the untold, Molly happened to be the co-executive producer of the award ceremony broadcast and she remembered trying to dissuade him right before he went on-stage to read out the thoroughly anti-Trump script. She tried reasoning with Jimmy, asking him to disregard the U.S. President’s words and definitely keep them off-air, anticipating a blowback from the political leader soon enough.

Interestingly, Molly also mentioned that at the time, she wasn’t really proud of issuing such a warning to her husband, as it felt like she had misread and misinterpreted the entire situation from the first instinct. Recalling her words back then, Molly told Variety, “I said, ‘Please don’t read this. I don’t want to give Trump airtime at the Oscars. This is the one time we don’t have to talk about him.” However, Jimmy Kimmel was in no mood to listen, fixating on his alleged need to talk about Trump, which then ultimately led him to deliver the line “Isn’t it past your jail time?” towards the U.S. President.

Molly McNearney also reflected on the tense final moments, when even channel partners and producers were uneasy about Kimmel pulling off such a stunt against Trump during a live Oscars ceremony. In the case of Molly, her instincts were always to protect the show from any unnecessary political chatter and controversy, but being married to the show’s host made things more complicated.

Meanwhile, while the world has gone berserk over Trump fueling Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension from the channel, the U.S. President, more lately, dropped another bombing note against the former, especially after news of his suspension broke out.

In another infamous Truth Social post, Trump revisited Kimmel’s controversial Oscars hosting stint. He wrote, “Jimmy Kimmel, just before announcement of the Best Picture of the Year, felt that he had to respond to a TRUTH put out by me toward the end of the Show,” Trump wrote. “He made a total FOOL of himself, his wife and agent begging him not to do it, while also proving to be one of the Worst Hosts in the History of the Academy Awards. WATCH THE CLIP.”

However, the jibe fell flat, as the video Trump posted ended just before Kimmel began roasting him live.