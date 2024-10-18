Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Roasts Trump’s ‘Father of IVF’ Remark: “He Won't Even Admit He's Eric's Father”

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel went all in on Donald Trump’s recent appearance at an all-women town hall on Fox News. Trump dropped this wild line about being the “father of IVF,” and Kimmel couldn’t resist making jokes about it. During the event in Cumming, Georgia, Trump declared, “I’m the father of IVF.” That comment undoubtedly attracted attention, particularly considering how inconsistently Trump has expressed his support for abortion rights. Previously boasting that his Supreme Court picks had contributed to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, he now states that he would not sign a federal abortion ban, as per The Conversation.



Kimmel, known for his sharp wit, wasted no time in addressing Trump's remarks on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! He quipped, "Now that [Trump] learned what IVF is – which I'm still not sure he does – he wants to pretend he's not just a big proponent of IVF, he wants people to know he's the biggest proponent of IVF." The comedian didn't stop there. He pointed out the historical inaccuracy of Trump's claim, noting, "Now he's claiming to be the father of IVF, which has been happening since 1978." Kimmel then delivered a stinging jab at Trump's parenting, saying, "This guy won't even admit he's the father of Eric – he's the father of IVF. Maybe it's short for Ivanka in his brain," as per Independent.

Kimmel's monologue painted a vivid picture of the town hall setup. "So they loaded in the women, about 100 women – this is the first time Grover Cleveland has been around this many women since they started padlocking the doors at Miss Teen USA – and it was quite an interview, very well done," he jested. The late-night host also touched on the broader context of the IVF discussion. "They got to the hot-button subject of IVF. Now the Supreme Court caved to the far-right on abortion, many believe, rightly, that IVF is next on the list," Kimmel explained, as per Decider. This comment underscores the ongoing concerns among Democrats that the rollback of abortion rights could potentially lead to restrictions on IVF access.

Image Source: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the Libertarian Party National Convention at the Washington Hilton on May 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Trump’s campaign later said that when he called himself the "father of IVF" he was just joking around. This didn't stop Vice President Kamala Harris from weighing in and calling Trump's self-prescribed title "quite bizarre." Kimmel's monologue also noted Trump's description of Alabama Senator Katie Britt as "a fantastically attractive person," which pointed at the former president's way of often making comments about how women look.

Kamala Harris: The man calls himself the father of IVF? I mean, what does that even mean? He's the one that is responsible for it being at risk in the first place. When you listen to Donald Trump talk, it becomes increasingly clear, he has no idea what he's talking about. pic.twitter.com/BfvVJLnYNs — Acyn (@Acyn) October 18, 2024

The comedian didn't just call out Trump. He also went after Bret Baier for his interview with Vice President Harris. Kimmel joked that Baier probably felt he had to be tough on Harris to impress his coworkers. "Bret Baier has been known to commit the terrible crime of reporting the actual news on Fox," Kimmel remarked sarcastically. Kimmel wrapped up his commentary with a final jab at the Fox News team's reaction to Baier's interview: "All right save it for the post-show orgy everybody. You know what, they all sit there in fear imagining Donald Trump on the toilet watching them."