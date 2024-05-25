Mick Jagger Takes a Jab at Donald Trump During Electrifying Concert Performance

Legendary rock star Mick Jagger took satirical jabs at former President Donald Trump during 23 May, Thursday night's Rolling Stones concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The 79-year-old frontman couldn't resist poking fun at Trump's ongoing legal troubles. Early in the show, Jagger made a quip about the weather forecast, alluding to the adult film star who is a key witness in Trump's ongoing criminal trial in Manhattan, New York. "I was a bit worried about the weather tonight," he told the crowd. "I thought we were going to get a Stormy Daniels, but we're all right."

According to HuffPost, Jagger mentioned Trump's trials and tribulations during the concert. The main topic of his mockery was Daniels's claim that she had sex with Trump in 2006 — an allegation Trump refutes — and that she was given money to keep quiet about it in the run-up to the 2016 presidential elections. From hush money scandals to classified documents probes, Trump is facing an onslaught of controversies and criminal charges and Jagger made it clear he has No Sympathy For The Devil.

Mick Jagger making fun of Trump at a stadium in NJ is so fucking delicious. pic.twitter.com/xDAfEWkEjm — Amy Lynn🐇💀 (@AmyLynnStL) May 24, 2024

During his segment, Jagger encouraged attendees to vote in the 2024 election, remarking, "much bigger vote happening in November." Additionally, Jagger also gave a shout-out to a local New Jersey diner. He told fans that the Tick Tock Diner has a new sandwich on the menu, one named after him — 'The Mick Jagger'. "I've never had a f****** sandwich named after me. I'm very, very proud," he joked. Jagger's mix of ridiculing the GOP frontrunner and tooting his own horn entertained the fans gathered. The show demonstrated his ability to stay culturally relevant while maintaining his iconic rock star status, even at age 79.

This isn't however the first time Jagger and the Rolling Stones have criticized Trump and his policies. In 2020, the band warned the Trump campaign about playing their songs at rallies without permission. The campaign used the famous song You Can't Always Get What You Want at a rally in Tulsa. In 2019, Jagger at the Venice Film Festival, also slammed Trump's Paris Climate Agreement. He stated, "We are in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the US, where all the environmental controls that were put in place – that were just about adequate – have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are being wiped out...The US should be the world leader in environmental control but now it has decided to go the other way," as per CNN. Jagger's comments came in light of the Trump administration's wish to remove many of the guardrails previously installed under President Barack Obama, to limit greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.