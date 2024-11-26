Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Lara Trump’s ‘Big Lips’ After Bizarre Interview: "Heartless Imbecile..."

Jimmy Kimmel has always been at odds with the Trumps and consistently ridiculed the former first family on his live show. The late-night host made dubious remarks about Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, in March 2022. According to The Daily Beast, Kimmey made Lara look foolish by claiming that her only qualifications were that she was the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump. He then bizzarely commented about her lips saying, “She was on Fox News last night to lash out at Joe Biden and put those big new lips she has on daddy-in-law’s ass,” the stand-up comedian mocked.

This was not the first time Lara faced criticism. In 2019, Kimmel attacked the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, calling her a "heartless imbecile with lip injections." As per The Daily Beast, the well-known TV host attacked Lara for backing Trump's decision to withdraw support from America's Kurdish allies in Syria at Turkey's request. “He has the best people defending him—people like his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, wife of Eric,” Kimmel said while sharing the Fox News clip.

He continued, “I think we should start with the fact that if you asked the average American out there, I think they would have to google, ‘Who are the Kurds?’ and ‘Why is America even over there fighting this war?’” Kimmel added, “They’d also have to google, ‘Who is the heartless imbecile with lip injections on my TV right now?’” he said. “The Kurds, Lara, are our allies, and if they get slaughtered ISIS moves in. They’re really scraping the bottom of the Trump-family barrel on the news.” Meanwhile, Lara roasted Kimmel while appearing on the PBD podcast recently. She said, “Trump Broke Kimmel" referring to the former president's victory in the elections.

The Trump family has long been scrutinized for going under the knife. Mariano Busso, a cosmetic surgeon, noted that the producer of Trump Productions may have undergone rhinoplasty and used fillers to accentuate her lips. Additionally, Busso was able to recognize what he thought were indications of Botox. The dermatologist also hypothesized that Lara's lower face seemed modified due to the excessive use of fillers. "Her face seems rounder, and her cheeks are fuller," the cosmetic surgeon told The List.

On the political front, the President-elect's daughter-in-law has been considered for a senate position. According to The Hill, Sen. Rick Scott is confident that Lara will be chosen by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to succeed Sen. Marco Rubio, whom Trump appointed as Secretary of State. “I think Lara Trump is the right person to replace him. He’s going to be hard to replace. I met her back when she worked at E Network and she is a hard worker; she is committed,” Scott said during an interview with the publication. He added, “You watch what she did at the RNC this election cycle, what a great job she did on election security, making sure we got the vote. I think she’ll be a great partner, and I look forward to serving with her.”