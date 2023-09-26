The list of talk show hosts facing allegations of fostering a toxic workplace environment continues to grow, with the latest addition being none other than Jimmy Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show. According to BuzzFeed Jimmy Fallon took over hosting duties of The Tonight Show in 2014, a dream come true for the former Saturday Night Live comedian. However, recent revelations suggest that behind the scenes, working on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon may have been a far cry from the dream job for several employees.

The magazine interviewed 16 employees who claimed that Fallon's "erratic behavior" had created a challenging work atmosphere. One employee even mentioned that there were good days and bad days with Fallon, with the bad days taking a toll on the crew.

The allegations have placed Jimmy Fallon firmly in the hot seat, with some employees describing their dream job turning into a nightmare.

One employee lamented, "It's a bummer because it was my dream job. Writing for late night is a lot of people's dream jobs, and they're coming into this, and it becomes a nightmare very quickly." Twitter, known for its users' readiness to share opinions on all things pop culture, was quick to react to the accusations surrounding Fallon. User @HectorNavarro expressed little surprise, saying, "After reading that Rolling Stone Mag exposé on Jimmy Fallon, I can't say I'm surprised. What's with show-hosts with a 'nice-guy' persona being secretly the worst?"

Another Twitter user according to NickiSwift pointed to the Rolling Stone article, which mentioned that the magazine reached out to 30 more employees who "praised" Fallon's talents but declined to share "positive things" about working on the show. The user remarking, "You know how hard it is to get 30 people to all agree on something? Like 30 current & former staffers all agreed Jimmy Fallon is a s**t person. Ain't nobody went to bat for him lol." While it's essential to note that these accusations against Jimmy Fallon remain allegations at this point, the response on Twitter underscores the public's inclination to form opinions swiftly in the era of social media.

In a recent update over social media, the television show host posted an image of his childhood as he shared about his birthday. The image posted on September 20, was captioned, "Since I can remember my parents always got me an ice cream cake for my birthday. Lucky kid. Keeping ice cream cakes in business since 1974. (Thank you all for the birthday love.) #49" People loved the post as they found it cute. As many wished him a happy birthday, however there were a few comments that called out his behaviour on the sets of his show. It remains to be seen how he addresses it.

