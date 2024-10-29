Jimmy Fallon Roasts Donald Trump With a Hilarious Take on His 'Successful' McDonald's Stunt

Jimmy Fallon, the famous late-night television host, jumped at the chance to share some sharp thoughts after Donald Trump's latest stunt at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The fast-food restaurant chain was forced to make its view on the 2024 presidential election clear on Monday, which put it in an awkward situation. In a swift response to its staff following Trump's photo op at a restaurant in Bucks County, McDonald's emphasized its neutral stance in the impending election. Fallon took advantage of this golden occasion and said, "McDonald's won't endorse Trump, but they are willing to keep track of all his lawsuits."

As Fallon quipped on Tuesday's show, he also showed an image of the iconic McDonald's sign declaring "Over 99 billion served." Then, the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon host said about the former president, "He had a great time at McDonald's, because for 20 minutes, Trump actually ran a successful business," referencing Trump's complex history of business ventures, as per HuffPost.

--Jimmy Fallon — Annie van Leur (@AnnevanLeur) October 22, 2024

The entire McDonald's episode wasn't just fodder for Fallon. Fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert chimed in, noting that Trump's appearance was 'blue-collar drag, but with more makeup.' Colbert emphasized that the event was actually "a half-hour photo op at a closed McDonald's, and the people he served were preselected supporters."

Seth Meyers also added his own perspective, mocking Trump's declaration of love for McDonald's and jobs: "I love when he said 'I've always wanted to work at McDonald's' with a straight face and expects us to believe it. Oh, do you? Well, no one's stopping you, bro. I noticed you didn't pick up an application on your way out," as per The New York Times.

Meyers further dissected Trump's McDonald's appearance with his characteristic wit, comparing the ex-president's speaking pattern to a beloved children's TV character. "Trump told reporters, 'I love McDonald's. I love jobs. I like to see good jobs.' Wow, I just realized, if you replace 'I' with 'me,' he has the same vocabulary as Cookie Monster: 'Me love McDonald's. Me love jobs,'" Meyers quipped, drawing laughs from his audience.

A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow)

Taking a more playful jab at the fast-food chain itself, Meyers exclaimed, "Well, McDonald's screwed up my order again!" This comment came as part of a broader criticism of what Jon Stewart described as Trump's current campaign strategy: "'Ave Maria' dance party, 'I'm going to deport everybody,' football tailgate, blame the Jews if I lose, McDonald's drive-through."

President Trump confirms that he will be working the fries at McDonald’s, citing Kamala Harris’ lies about having previously worked at the restaurant:



“I’m going to do everything. I’m going because she lied.” pic.twitter.com/vQfQB5GAc8 — Truth In Media (@Truth_InMedia) October 18, 2024

The story gets even more interesting with the backdrop of Kamala Harris’s McDonald's appearance. Vice President Harris attracted attention when she shared her experience working at McDonald's during her college years, saying, "I worked there as a student. I was a kid who worked there. I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility is to meet those needs.” Trump has repeatedly criticized her claims, especially during this stunt.