Jimmy Fallon Reveals One Thing ‘All Americans Can Agree On’ After Trump's Win: "No Matter Who..."

On Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon tackled Donald Trump’s 2024 election win with his signature humor, aiming at the current president, the election outcome, and the broader reactions around the country. According to HuffPost, Fallon opened his monologue humorously highlighting the one thing Americans can finally agree on after the election results.

Last night, America decided to get back with their crazy ex and elect Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. #Election2024 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/oOslDwEQc1 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 7, 2024

“No matter who you voted for,” Fallon said, adding, “I think all Americans can agree—it’s going to be a rough Thanksgiving." Fallon continued with the humor, saying Trump’s victory was a "huge historic comeback for someone who literally never went away." Referencing the president’s controversial handling of classified documents, Fallon quipped, “Trump’s already super busy. First, he’s got to move all those classified documents back into the White House," drawing laughs from the audience.

Melania Trump’s 2020 White House Christmas decorations, themed “America the Beautiful” ❤️🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/391I4lXda5 — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) December 22, 2023

Fallon then teased Republicans about the GOP leader's return to the White House, linking it to Melania Trump’s famously elaborate holiday decor, saying, “Republicans were thrilled about last night, until they realized there’s going to be four more years of Melania’s Christmas decorations.” Fallon didn’t hold back on Trump’s age either, noting that at 78, Trump had become the oldest president-elect, surpassing Biden’s record. “But it’s nice,” Fallon joked, “Biden will pass the torch—and his Life Alert necklace.”

The Tonight Show host didn’t shy away from commenting on Trump’s legal setbacks, noting that he made history by becoming the first convicted felon to be elected president. “Congrats,” Fallon said dryly, “Trump could be the first president to be under White House arrest," referring to Trump’s legal battles, including a conviction tied to attempts to influence the 2016 election and a separate defamation case involving writer E. Jean Carroll.

As he continued, Fallon joked about the celebratory mood among Trump supporters and the likely aftermath for others. “It was a big night for Donald Trump and a bigger night for Don Julio,” he joked. “Fifty-one percent of the country is really happy, 47 percent are really hungover. And one guy is both,” he added, flashing a picture of Rudy Giuliani to the audience’s laughter. Poking fun at Trump’s previous refusal to accept the 2020 election results, Fallon joked that Trump had 'won last night in pretty convincing fashion,' securing both the electoral college and the popular vote, as reported by Variety.

With a smirk, Fallon quipped that this victory meant for the "first time ever, he’ll accept the results of an election.” He continued with a pointed tease at the election numbers, noting that Trump’s 292 electoral votes compared to Kamala Harris' 224 were like 'Trump’s made-up weight versus his actual weight.' In one final nod to the Democrats’ disappointment, Fallon jokingly speculated about the response to Trump’s win. “Democrats turned to Elon Musk, saying, ‘So, tell me more about living on Mars. How close are we?’” he said.