Jimmy Fallon Just Humiliated Trump on National TV With Brutal Epstein Joke—And the Crowd Went Wild

President Donald Trump’s scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin took an unexpected turn on Monday thanks to Jimmy Fallon. The goal of the negotiations in Alaska is to put an end to Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine, which started more than three years ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who questioned Putin’s motives, is not anticipated to attend Friday’s conference; nevertheless, Fallon stated that “Trump also said he has a chance of organizing a trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy.” Fallon’s comment, “Last time Trump had a trilateral meeting was on Epstein Island,” caused the audience to “whoa” and applaud.

The shifting narrative around the papers on the well-connected sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein has raised questions about Trump and his team. Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly informed him that although he is mentioned in the papers, the details are unknown to the public, and Trump, a friend of the late Epstein, has not been charged with any crimes.

When Fallon hosted Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld as a guest last week, some criticized him for caving in to the “MAGA media machine.” Though he frequently makes fun of the president, Fallon is not as frequently targeted as talk-show rivals Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

“Colbert has no talent. Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent.” – Trump In Brutal Oval Office Comedy Purge 😳 pic.twitter.com/L4IHr2aIIx — DiaperDiplomacy (@DiaperDiplomacy) August 7, 2025

Some of his recent gimmicks have focused on the late Epstein and the highly publicized incident that Trump abruptly claimed was a fake. The American comedian made a suggestion that he should go to Europe in order to escape US President Donald Trump’s fury.

His remarks followed CBS’s June decision to axe Kimmel’s rival Stephen Colbert from the late-night show. There have been speculations that the sudden move was politically driven to win over the Trump administration.

“Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel, and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social following Colbert’s cancellation, warning Kimmel. Who will go first is the only true question.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: President Trump says Stephen Colbert was FIRED because he was… “a pure lack of talent” Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel are next up! He’s right, again. pic.twitter.com/ENFpJYFBjV — Trump Fan (@trumpfan002) July 30, 2025

When Kimmel spoke on the “Sarah Silverman podcast,” the host said, “I know a lot of people who are wondering where they can obtain citizenship.” He replied, “I do have… I did get Italian citizenship.”

Kimmel, a Trump adversary, has regularly attacked the president for his trade war and other policies. After a stock market setback, he also charged that Trump had caused market instability to “distract us from all the other horrible stuff.”

Kimmel has also nicknamed Donald and Melania Trump Lady Misérable and Don Valjean, respectively.