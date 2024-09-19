Jimmy Fallon Catches JD Vance Slipping and Breaking the 'First Rule of Fake News'

Jimmy Fallon has been taking a dig at former President Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance for quite some time now. Amid all of this, Fallon recently highlighted the moment when Vance broke the 'first rule of fake news,' which was parodied on his show, The Tonight Show. On Monday, September 16, the comedian said, "JD Vance admitted that he created the false claim about immigrants eating pets to create media attention. Trump was like, ‘Everyone knows the first rule of fake news is not admitting to fake news.’"

Adding on he said, "But besides being overtly racist and making Trump look like a total fool at the debate, no harm done, right?" according to the HuffPost. For context, the commentary came after Vance spread unverified claims about Haitian immigrants eating the pets of the residents of Springfield, Ohio. "Clearly these rumors are out there because constituents are seeing it with their own eyes, and some of them are talking about it," Vance previously told NBC’s Kristen Welker.

JD Vance attempts to justify spreading lies about Haitians eating pets in Springfield, Ohio:



“If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people then that's what I'm going to do” pic.twitter.com/9P5lUaZUJu — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 15, 2024

Vance also controversially stated that immigrants are spreading diseases and increasing the crime rates in the states. On Sunday, September 15 during an appearance on CNN, news presenter Dana Bash told Vance that the Clark County sheriff and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources had reported that there had been only two calls to 911 in the past 11 months complaining about Haitian immigrants stealing geese from parks.

On Sept. 9, JD Vance’s staff called the Springfield city manager to ask if there was any truth to the rumors about Haitian immigrants.



“He asked point-blank, ‘Are the rumors true of pets being taken and eaten?’ I told him no.”



Vance left the post up. https://t.co/NlINm0nS2b pic.twitter.com/1l0rbnxSDJ — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) September 18, 2024

When Bash inquired if he had ever been to Springfield, he said, "If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do, Dana, because you guys are completely letting Kamala Harris coast," per the HuffPost.

When the journalist and news presenter asked him if he would openly admit that he spread the rumors for political gains, Vance responded with an even more confusing analogy. "I say that we’re creating a story, meaning we’re creating the American media focusing on it. But yes, we created the actual focus that allowed the American media to talk about this story and the suffering created by Kamala Harris’ policies," while claiming that his source of the dogs and cats being eaten story was based on undocumented information.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Isaiah Vazquez

As such, Fallon's take on Vance has once again stirred the conversation behind the actual motivation of such stories. In a previous string of jokes cracked on the Trump-Vance campaign, the late-night show host claimed that Trump must be wishing to for a certain arrangement with his running mate, just in case of a fallout. The reports of a little disagreement and the ex-POTUS being furious with Vance inspired Fallon to joke, "This is why I always sign a prenup," as reported by the Independent, leaving the listeners in stitches.