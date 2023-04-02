DJ Khaled Responds to Fake News of His Death in Car Crash, Says He's Alive and Well

Outrageous death hoax rumors are the new trend to announce fake death news about A-list celebrities. The most recent victim of this hoax was the legendary rapper, DJ Khaled. A viral article was posted by an online site claiming DJ Khaled has tragically passed away in a car accident.

The Sun reported that the unverified website claimed that the 47-year-old musician was using Snapchat when the incident occurred. The post also claimed DJ Khaled’s vehicle was “badly damaged" and added that the I'm the One singer “suffered mostly minor injuries” including a minor fracture, cuts, and bruises but was still alive.

Fans went into a frenzy with the alleged news, but soon Khaled himself squashed the wild rumors about his death with a video on Instagram. He recorded himself sitting in his living room decorated with family photos in the background.

In the short video, he proudly showed off the yellow and black Savage X Fenty hoodie he was sporting, boasting about its super comfy quality and trendy style. DJ Khaled concluded the video by giving a shoutout to the designer, Rihanna, and encouraging fans to purchase the sweatshirt. The fashion collaboration promotional video was shot shortly after the fake news about his untimely death started swirling in social media. He wanted to send a strong message to his loyal fans and haters that he was happy, healthy, and alive.

Along with the baseless article that was widely circulated online, a viral TikTok video too claimed that the God Did singer was dead. The post showed a clip from a famous news outlet named Channel 46 News reporting that the Louisiana native had indeed passed away in a car accident. The viral clip read: “Khaled’s death was informed by the Broward County Sherrif’s office at exactly 5:30 pm.” Snopes quickly debunked this claim after other rumors emerged.

As it happens with sudden news of the demise of famous celebrities, his fans became increasingly concerned and confused. One took to Twitter saying: "DJ Khaled is dead??" Another said: "Is the Reported Demise of DJ Khaled True or False?" The internet was then flooded with numerous condolence messages from fans and admirers.

The chatter seemed to die down only after the music producer posted the short video on Instagram revealing that he was still alive and well to his fans. However, in the video, he did not address or mention anything about the rumors regarding his death.

DJ Khaled is a famed producer and rapper who has released 13 iconic albums throughout his career and collaborated with all the leading music artists in the industry. His estimated net worth is $75 million.