Jimmy Carter 'Only Trying to Make It' to His 100th Birthday to Make a Political Move: Family

Former president Jimmy Carter is just a few days away from celebrating his centennial birthday on October 1st. He only has one goal: to cast his vote for his preferred candidate. The Democratic leader seems to have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris by confirming that he is only waiting to exercise his right to vote in the upcoming election. “I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” Jimmy reportedly told his son Chip, and this comment was further relayed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution by his grandson Jason Carter.

Jimmy Carter is less than two months out from his 100th birthday on Oct. 1, but loved ones say his sights are set on reaching a different milestone: voting Kamala Harris for president. pic.twitter.com/RTMDTRyL7U — People (@people) August 5, 2024

In recent days, according to Jason, his grandfather has been 'more alert and interested in politics' despite displaying frail health since June. Jason, who is also the chairman of the Carter Center, stated in May that his grandfather was 'coming to the end' but was still 'doing ok.' Jimmy remains to be the oldest president still alive. After experiencing health issues for several years, his family declared that on February 18, 2023, he was placed under hospice care. In November 2023, Rosalynn Carter, his wife of 77 years, passed away at the age of 96.

Saw that Jimmy Carter was trending. Assumption was that he'd passed. Found out he's trending because he said his goal right now (as he nears 100 years on this earth) is to get to vote for Kamala Harris and defeat Trump.



Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/LtYl4GNA21 — Council of Geeks (@councilofgeeks) August 3, 2024

According to The Hill, in Georgia, early voting starts on October 15 and it's something Carter has been anxiously anticipating, as told by his loved ones. As per The New York Times, it is anticipated that counties in Georgia will begin mailing absentee votes around one month before Election Day; the veteran politician plans to vote via mail.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by David Hume Kennerly

Georgia is among the few battleground states significant in the race between Harris and Trump. The Republican leader had won the state in 2016 but lost it to President Joe Biden in 2020. However, it is worth noting Biden barely defeated Trump with 11,779 votes.

As per Huff Post, Melania Trump attended Rosalynn's funeral, which Donald then disparaged in January, after winning the Iowa caucuses. “My wife attended the funeral two months ago of Rosalynn Carter and it was beautiful and Jimmy Carter was there,” Trump said. “And I thought to myself, Jimmy Carter is happy now because he will go down as being a brilliant president by comparison to Joe Biden. He’s gonna be known as brilliant!”

Ahead of President Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday, Jason Carter discusses his grandfather's upcoming star-studded centennial birthday celebration to honor his life and legacy.#JimmyCarter100 #GMA3 pic.twitter.com/zij9tWum3l — GMA3: What You Need To Know (@ABCGMA3) August 1, 2024

As reported by The Guardian, Biden stated that he was requested to give the ex-president's eulogy. Carter's physicians, the President added, had “found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough."

We love you, Jimmy Carter.



We owe you so much. Thank you. ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/PDVBkRl9Sy — Sara Goldrick-Rab (@saragoldrickrab) February 18, 2023

Carter intends to celebrate his birthday in early September with a musical evening at Atlanta's Fox Theatre being thrown in his honor in addition to casting his ballot. Numerous performers, such as Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Eric Church, Drive-By Truckers, GROUPLOVE, Maren Morris, and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus, are expected to pay tribute to the legendary politician, per Associated Press.

Coming to the Fox: A special 100th birthday tribute to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. Performers include Eric Church, Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers, GROUPLOVE, Maren Morris, The War And Treaty, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus, & more. Onsale August 5 pic.twitter.com/T9K3VySx1y — The Fox Theatre (@TheFoxTheatre) August 1, 2024

“Whether it was on his record players, on the campaign trail, or on the White House lawn, music has been and continues to be a source of joy, comfort, and inspiration for my grandfather,” Jason said in an official statement. The $100 tickets will go on sale on August 5 at 10 a.m. through the Fox Theatre box office. The Carter Center will profit from the proceeds.