Jim Jordan Shrugs Off Questions About Jared Kushner's $2 Billion Saudi Deal on Newsmax

In a recent segment discussing Hunter Biden's testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee, Newsmax's Eric Bolling raised a pertinent issue regarding Jared Kushner's financial dealings post-Trump presidency. Specifically, Bolling highlighted Kushner's acceptance of a substantial $2 billion from the Saudi Arabian government. This detail emerged during Biden's testimony and prompted further scrutiny. Yet, when confronted with this fact, Representative Jim Jordan swiftly dismissed any insinuation of impropriety on Kushner's part.

Bolling questioned to Jordan, "At one point Hunter said, testified or spoke to you about something that, 'Hey, Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, had more dealings with foreign governments than I did.' And [Rep. Dan Goldman (D-CA)], I don’t think we have the sound bite cued up, but I think Dan Goldman came out and said, 'Oh, yeah, Hunter had nothing to do with foreign governments but Jared Kushner did.' That narrative come up?"

To which Jordan replied, "Again, I’m not gonna go into what came up in this interview today at this deposition. But the idea that Jared Kushner did something wrong is ridiculous. I mean, the Trump family has been investigated more than any family on the planet and what they have attempted to do to President Trump and been doing to President Trump over the last seven years is unbelievable. So, again, I don’t want to get into that," as per Mediaite.

Kushner was in charge of Middle East strategy while he served in the Donald Trump administration. Six months after leaving his position in the Oval Office, he closed a $2 billion investment deal that sparked controversy. After a 2022 New York Times article revealed that the Saudi sovereign's advisory body disapproved of funding Kushner's private equity firm, citing "the inexperience of the... management," the investigation grew more intense. A larger advisory group headed by Trump administration supporter Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman dispelled the fears.

Speaking at a Miami meeting organized by the media business Axios, Kushner claimed to have obeyed all laws and ethical guidelines. He denied that there may have been any worries that his business agreement appeared to have a conflict of interest. He noted that one of the most prominent investors in the world is the sovereign wealth fund, which holds substantial holdings in businesses like Uber, Nintendo, and Microsoft, as per Business Standard.

The other House Republican leading the investigation into Biden, James Comer (R-Ky.), chair of the House Oversight Committee, stated in August that Kushner "crossed the line of ethics" by taking a $2 billion investment. Comer distinguished between the two cases at the time, pointing out that whereas Biden's deals were completed while his father was the vice president, Kushner got the money after leaving office. When Democrats had the majority in the lower house, they started an investigation against Kushner. After the GOP regained control of the House, the probe was abandoned.