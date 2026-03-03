Jim Carrey Breaks Silence on ‘Clone’ Conspiracy Theory After César Awards Appearance—And the Internet’s Having a Field Day

Jim Carrey has finally addressed recent rumors of being a “clone.” During his appearance at the César Film Awards, speculation about facial surgery or cloning spread like wildfire. The event took place on February 26, 2026, at the L’Olympia Theatre in Paris, France, and Carrey is now ready to respond to the rumors.

During the ceremony, many noted Carrey’s hairstyle and eye color, claiming his appearance had changed. Others focused on his speech when he received the honorary César award, delivered entirely in French but with an American accent.

Some alleged the actor had been cloned, or that someone was impersonating Carrey. Social media platforms such as Reddit, Instagram, and X were flooded with theories. Netizens shared before-and-after pictures of the actor and posted recent photos suggesting he might have undergone cosmetic work.

EXCLUSIVE: It really was Jim Carrey at the award show in Paris, his publicist says. Read more: https://t.co/TSUrCjj3wM pic.twitter.com/l2UJX7YFpQ — TMZ (@TMZ) March 2, 2026

His publicist, Marleah Leslie, responded to the impostor rumors. She confirmed Carrey was present at the award ceremony. Speaking exclusively to TMZ, Leslie confirmed, saying, “Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his honorary César award.”

Carrey was not the only one irritated by the claims. The impostor and clone theories bothered others, too. The General Delegate of the César Awards, Gregory Caulier, also commented on the matter. In a separate interview with Variety, the delegate recalled Carrey’s “historic” visit.

Caulier shared his thoughts on Carrey’s speech. The speech addressed theories that Carrey was a clone. The delegate explained that Carrey had practiced French for months. This was all before the awards ceremony. Caulier claimed Carrey spent eight months learning to say certain words. He did this just for the speech.

Apart from the conspiracy theories, Caulier gushed about Carrey’s character. The delegate fondly recalled his time with Carrey, saying, “I remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, and his elegance.”

I’ve been talking about human cloning for a long time and I’m glad to see it finally gain some traction. Jim Carrey was cloned years ago. Something has changed behind the scenes to allow us to see unfinished and malfunctioning clones. New clones have a puffy look. It takes… pic.twitter.com/4VMJbacN4m — Kab (@Kabamur_Taygeta) February 28, 2026

As mentioned earlier, fans remained unconvinced that the Carrey at the ceremony was the real Jim Carrey. Videos from his red carpet appearance at the awards were reshared multiple times, with many expressing doubts that the actor was genuine.

One user highlighted the ongoing internet debate over Carrey being a clone, sharing a video of the actor showing off his award on the red carpet. The comment section on X quickly filled with reactions.

Another user posted multiple close-up shots of Carrey’s eyes, nose, and mouth, alongside a recent photo, hinting at possible plastic surgery. Yet another commented, “There are only clones now.”

Of course Jim Carrey was cloned. How do you think they filmed this? pic.twitter.com/MEYvpS9700 — Channel Dog (@ChannelDogYT) February 28, 2026

A third conspiracy-theory fan said, “THEY GOT HIM for real. That’s not Jim Carrey—that’s Jim Carrey 2.0 after the ‘replacement.’” The user pointed to the actor’s posture and smile, adding, “Clone confirmed…”

A fourth suggested, “It could be a clone, but it looks more like a facelift.” They also noted Carrey’s alleged voice change, claiming, “He doesn’t sound like himself; it could be meds/drugs…”

Similarly, thousands of fans shared their thoughts about the idea of Carrey being a clone. Clone or not, nothing can replace his acting skills. His mimicry talents remain unmatched, and he continues to be an icon in the entertainment industry.