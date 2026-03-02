Jim Carrey or Not? 2026 César Film Awards Appearance Sparks Conspiracy Theories

Fans of Jim Carrey, where are you all? The prominent actor needs no introduction to cinephiles. Despite notable struggles throughout his life, Carrey has established himself as one of the greatest comedic actors of all time.

The Canadian native has delivered notable films like Liar Liar (1997), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), Bruce Almighty (2003), Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004), and Yes Man (2008).

Carrey received widespread appreciation for his role as Doctor Eggman in the Sonic the Hedgehog film series (2020–present). He has received two Golden Globe Awards, in addition to nominations for BAFTA Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Talking about awards, Jim Carrey’s appearance at the 2026 César Film Awards in Paris on Feb. 26 set off a wave of online conspiracy theories. The awards ceremony honored the best French films of 2025.

Jim Carrey received an Honorary César, joining the ranks of past recipients including Julia Roberts (2025), Christopher Nolan (2024), David Fincher (2023), Cate Blanchett (2022), and George Clooney (2017).

However, despite the legendary win, it was the actor’s appearance on the red carpet that made tabloid headlines. After photos from the event circulated, some users speculated that Carrey looked noticeably different and suggested he may have undergone cosmetic procedures.

People said he looked “different” and even “unrecognizable.” As netizens tried to decode the reason behind such a drastic change in his overall appearance, Alexis Stone, a makeup artist known for transforming himself into celebrities using advanced prosthetics, made claims regarding the change.

A few days after the event, Stone took to Instagram, claiming he had turned himself into the star for the event. His post included an image of Jim Carrey at the awards show alongside images of a hyper-realistic mask, prosthetic teeth and a wig.

The drag queen also shared a digital facial scan that appeared to replicate Carrey’s features. The makeup artist has 1.4 million followers on his Instagram account, where he often posts different looks.

Online reaction after the revelation has ranged from shock to confusion. One commenter wrote, “I’m so confused by the internet right now.” Another added, “We need the real Jim Carrey to confirm.”

Actress Megan Fox also weighed in, commenting: “I can’t handle any more stress right now — I need to know if this is real.”

Many others claimed that the look might be AI-generated since such perfect resemblance is usually quite difficult to achieve with prosthetics.

Other hyper-realistic celebrity transformations by Alexis Stone include Jocelyne Wildenstein, Jack Nicholson, Lana Del Rey and Adele. He has also worked with renowned international brands like Balenciaga and also, showcased his incredible craft at Vogue and The New York Fashion Week.

According to CNN, the increased use of prosthetics in fashion and beauty is a new trend the Internet has recently witnessed.

From Doja Cat’s feline-inspired Met Gala look to dramatic makeup at the 2025 Fashion Week, experts say prosthetics are being used to challenge beauty standards and explore identity, rather than just mimicking cosmetic surgery.

Changes in 3D scanning and printing have made increasingly life-like creations possible with the right vision and team.

Special effects makeup artist Malina Stearns clarified that while the “plastic surgery look is always popular and folks want to enhance their appearance,” the growing use of prosthetics in fashion has more to do with “art than cosmetics.”