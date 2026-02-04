Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Never Wanted to Be Apart From His Wife and Then He Killed Her

Former first lady Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband, William “Bill” Stevenson, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Linda Stevenson. 77-year-old Bill was taken into custody on Monday.

His wife, Linda, was found unresponsive in their Delaware home when police arrived on Dec. 28 after a domestic dispute was reported. The first responders tried to revive her, but that did not work. Her body was sent to the forensics to find the cause of death. Earlier, it was reported as a cardiac arrest, but later, foul play was confirmed.

👀 Former first lady Jill Biden’s ex-husband, William Stevenson, has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his current wife, Linda.https://t.co/SjH3VQSn4T pic.twitter.com/jkJzE9CU7h — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) February 3, 2026



Linda and Bill were married for almost four decades. They were smitten with each other. An interview from 2020 where Bill gushed about Linda resurfaced after the news of her murder.

In the interview, he spotted her at the bar and said, “From that day on, we have never been apart.” The editor asked Linda, “Quite a romantic, this guy?” She agreed while smiling, and the interviewer further branded Bill as persistent. Linda responded, “Yes, very.”

Bill’s marriage to Jill Biden ended with the public scrutiny and Bill alleging she had an affair before the divorce. In his 2020 interview with the Daily Mail, Bill claimed Joe and Jill did not meet on a blind date, but he introduced them during the first campaign for Senate. He revealed that he, Jill, Neilia and Joe were all in his kitchen in 1972, so she knew him from back then.

🚨BREAKING: Authorities say former First Lady Jill Biden’s ex-husband has been arrested and charged with killing his current wife. I’m sorry, WHAT? pic.twitter.com/kOfKtvmQEX — Jack (@jackunheard) February 3, 2026



According to the former first couple, they met in 1975 on a blind date that was planned by Joe’s brother. At that time, Jill was a 23 year old college senior while Joe Biden was 33 year old senator. Bill and Jill’s divorce was finalized in 1975, and she married Joe Biden in 1977. Joe suffered from the loss of his daughter and wife, Neilia, in a tragic car crash.

After getting married to Jill, he revealed how she saved him and his family. The couple also called Bill Stevenson’s claims to be baseless.

Despite the allegations of infidelity, Bill found it a blessing later on. He gushed about his wife in an interview, “If it wasn’t for my divorce, I would never have met my wife Linda and she’s the greatest thing in my life.”

Bill is currently in jail, held at a bond of $500,000 bail.