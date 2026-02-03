Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Arrested on Murder Charge

A shocking new twist has emerged in the murder mystery of Linda Stevenson, the second wife of Bill Stevenson, the ex-husband of Jill Biden.

Bill, 77, who has been charged with first-degree murder, was sent to the Howard Young Correctional Institution on February 2 after he couldn’t pay $500,000 cash bail.

The Stevensons were married for over 30 years. Linda Stevenson, who was 64 at the time of her death, was found dead at her Delaware residence on December 28 last year by police responding to a ‘domestic dispute’ call.

UNILAD reports that police found her lying unresponsive in her living room. Despite their best efforts to perform CPR and revive her, she was declared dead at the scene. The dispatch audio reveals she might have been suffering from a cardiac arrest.

The case soon went to the Criminal Investigation Unit. They investigated the circumstances surrounding her tragic passing. No suspect or cause of death was revealed at the time.

🚨BREAKING: Authorities say former First Lady Jill Biden’s ex-husband has been arrested and charged with killing his current wife. I’m sorry, WHAT? pic.twitter.com/kOfKtvmQEX — Jack (@jackunheard) February 3, 2026

The case was sensitive in nature, and little to no information was made public. After a month-long investigation, Bill was arrested on February 2, 2026, on the charge of murdering his wife.

In 2024, Delaware revoked the death penalty. Bill will face life in prison if he is found guilty of the crime.

Bill Stevenson and Jill Biden got married in 1974. However, they parted ways the following year. The ex-couple was never on good terms. Jill was constantly accused of being a cheater by Bill, who claimed she had an affair with Joe Biden, whom she later married in 1977.

NEW: Jill Biden’s ex-husband, William ‘Bill’ Stevenson, has been charged with the first-degree murder of his new wife. 64-year-old Linda Stevenson was found deceased on December 28 following a domestic dispute call. Stevenson was previously married to Jill Biden when she was… pic.twitter.com/7xakvEBA9x — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2026

Detailing their conflict, Julie Pace wrote in her biography Jill: A Biography of the First Lady, “She (Jill Biden) had these expectations of sort of what that marriage was going to be, and the marriage did not live up to those expectations. She was incredibly young and probably somewhat naive about what life was going to look like, and it stings her.”

Linda’s daughter, Christina, and granddaughter, Ciara, listed an obituary in her honor, with no mention of Bill. It read, “Linda was deeply family-oriented and treasured time spent making memories, especially on family vacations with her daughter and granddaughter.”

The obituary cherished her memory and remembered the lives she touched with her work. “Within the last five years, she proudly founded BMB Bookkeeping, a business she built with determination, integrity, and heart. She loved her work and truly cared for her clients, many of whom became friends.”