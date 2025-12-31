Linda Stevenson, wife of Jill Biden’s ex-husband Bill Stevenson, was found dead in her Delaware home on December 28. According to a statement from the New Castle County Police Department, Linda was 64 years old, and her body was discovered around 11:16 p.m. local time.

According to the press release, police “responded to a reported domestic dispute at a residence in the 1300 block of Idlewood Road in the community of Oak Hill.” It further mentioned, “Officers immediately administered life-saving measures; however, despite their efforts, Linda Stevenson was later pronounced deceased.” Her body was found in the living room, and no charges have been filed yet.

As reported by PEOPLE, “Detectives from the Division’s Criminal Investigations Unit were notified and responded to the scene, and Linda’s death remains under investigation. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy that will determine the cause and manner of her death.”

Before marrying Linda, Bill was married to former First Lady Jill Biden. The two married in the 1970s while Jill was still in college, but the marriage did not last due to mismatched expectations. According to Julie Pace, Jill’s biographer, “She had these expectations of sort of what that marriage was going to be, and the marriage did not live up to those expectations.”

She also added, “She was incredibly young and probably a bit naive about what life was going to look like, and it stings her. It really stings her, and it makes her question quite a bit.”

The couple divorced in 1975, and while Jill was not comfortable discussing it in detail with her biographer in 2021, Pace mentioned that it was one of the many issues Jill had “compartmentalized” to move forward with her life.

Speaking about the same, Pace said, “She’s very good at compartmentalizing. I think that’s another moment where she did that. She kind of compartmentalizes. ‘This was a failure, and I’m really pretty devastated about it, but I’m going to compartmentalize that, and I’m going to move on, and I’m going to start building out my career.’”

In 1977, Jill and Joe Biden got married, and they remain married to this day. While she was the First Lady during Joe’s presidency, she also remained focused on her own career and built her own professional career.

Jill was also diagnosed with cancer, and in January 2023, she underwent a successful surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. Since then, Jill has been vocal about cancer treatment and care.

Her husband, former President Joe Biden, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. While fighting his own cancer diagnosis, he also remained supportive throughout her cancer treatment. Taking to X in May 2025, the former President posted a picture of them with their cat with the caption, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Jill has not yet commented on Linda’s death as more updates are awaited in the investigation.