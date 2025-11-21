“Jill Biden Can’t Stand Harris” – Feud Reignites as They Cross Paths After Kamala Harris’ Explosive Memoir

Kamala Harris and Jill Biden were forced to see each other around at Cheney’s funeral service on November 20, which was held at Washington National Cathedral. For those unfamiliar, the two women have been embroiled in a long-standing feud with each other, which stemmed from the former Vice President bashing the Biden family. Jill was at the funeral service with her husband, Joe Biden, and the pair were seated next to George W. Bush and Laura Bush.

Seated on Jill’s other side was Harris, who attended the funeral without her husband, Doug Emhoff. Although the Biden-era VP exchanged pleasantries with Jill, there was an awkwardness between the two right from the beginning. The alleged hostile relationship between them came out clearly when Kamala leaned towards Jill Biden to say something. Jill, however, only responded with a shrug and looked quite uninterested in exchanging more words with Kamala.

Jill’s tension with Kamala has been obvious for years and people act like it’s some secret. The Biden orbit has been one long power struggle wrapped in forced smiles. When the cameras are on they pretend to be unified but the cracks spill out every time the pressure rises.… pic.twitter.com/wbDUHBCxqa — TheCommonVoice (@MaxRumbleX) November 20, 2025

Their clip from Cheney’s funeral quickly went viral online, with many people pointing out how awkward their whole interaction was. “I’d guess Jill Biden can’t stand Harris. That’s a forced smile, just to be civil,” wrote one. Another user added, “Jill Biden sitting next to Kamala Harris is as amusing as it is cruel.” It was great theater for those who watched the two together, as this was the first time Jill Biden saw the former Vice President after she bamboozled the Bidens in her memoir, 107 Days.

In the book, Harris wrote about one particular day in July 2024, when she spent it with Joe Biden and Jill Biden at the White House. She noted that upon hearing rumors of Biden being replaced as the Democratic nominee for the election, Jill confronted her. The former VP recounted that the then-first lady asked Kamala to reassure her that she would still support Biden in his bid for reelection. Harris wrote that when she told her husband about the said confrontation, his reaction was fitting. Emhoff said, “They hide you away for four years, give you impossible, s— jobs … never praise your accomplishments. And still, they have to ask if we’re loyal?”

🚨BREAKING: Kamala just SOLD OUT the BIDEN WHITE HOUSE… for a BOOK 🚨 Harris is ATTACKING Jill Biden… saying the First Lady YELLED at DOUG … after their KISS🤣 Kamala’s biggest REGRET? Not throwing Biden UNDER THE BUS… EARLIER pic.twitter.com/UlNmL1uUGM — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 20, 2025

Harris’ book is not the only evidence of her feud with the Bidens. On July 4, she posted a photo of herself and Emhoff on the White House balcony, watching the fireworks. However, people quickly noticed something, which further solidified the rumors about her dispute with the Biden family. The snap actually had Joe and Jill Biden as well. However, Harris decided to crop them out while posting it on her X.

Earlier this year, another hostile interaction between the pair was caught on camera when they attended Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Even the media channels noticed a lack of warmth between them, as Jill was acting similarly uninterested in Harris at the service.