President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden have been blissfully married for about 46 years! It appears that with age, their love for each other has only grown by leaps and bounds. Be it supporting her husband through his own legal troubles or being there for debates and rallies, Jill has stood by Joe for as long as they’ve been married. This First Lady appears to be his pillar of strength through the good and the bad. Although this adorable married couple has been together for the longest time, Jill reminisced about the very first time she was introduced to the love of her life and her surprising thoughts about her future hubby.

According to Page Six, the First Lady didn’t really go easy on her then admirer Joe who reportedly fawned over her before they officially courted. Jill strongly claimed that her now-husband was actually not her type at all back in 1975. The politician’s wife took a trip down memory lane making herself quite nostalgic as she remembered the 70’s and broke down exactly what she wore. “It was the ‘70s…It was Vietnam, love beads, equal rights,” described Jill about the era she was in.

She continued to talk about her hairstyle and the aesthetic and trend people rocked back then. “I wore my hair down to the middle of my waist, and so did most of the men I dated…Remember what you were wearing then?” pondered Jill. She adds, “Clogs, bell-bottoms, tie-dyes.”

Here’s where the story really began for a bright young Jill who perhaps at the time was spreading her wings and sharpening her skills in her particular endeavor. That was when the winds of change [maybe love] began to blow her way. “One day, I was asked out on a date from out of the blue, and that evening a handsome young senator showed up at my door,” gushed a blushing Jill. The First Lady described in great detail Biden’s attire including his “perfect suit and his leather loafers” and immediately remembers thinking, “Thank God it’s only one date!”

Nonetheless, although he may not have been “the type”, he ended up being “the one” for her. The First Lady proceeded to gush about how that one date that she seemed to really not want to go on, changed her life for the better. “Well, one date eventually turned into a marriage proposal,” declared Jill. She adds a hilarious afterthought to this, “If I am being completely honest, it was five proposals because this was not part of my plan.”

Jill continued to note that although their relationship through the years may possibly appear rosy on the outside, it wasn’t always a breezy ride for them. It had its own set of difficulties and challenges like most relationships. But, they did get through it and are stronger than ever. As of recently, Jill is proudly standing by her man as he battles all odds to hopefully get re-elected as the President of The States next year.

