JFK’s Grandson Strongly Reacts as Trump Releases Classified Files About Assassinated President!

Classified files pertaining to JFK’s assassination were made available to the public on March 18, 2025 through the US National Archives and Records Administration’s website. Donald Trump suddenly made the announcement of the release of files on March 17, 2025 as he visited the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington.

Regarding the volume of the available material, Trump had said, “We have a tremendous amount of paper. You’ve got a lot of reading.” However, the Trump administration’s promise of releasing a whopping 80,000 pages did not materialize as only more than 31,000 pages’ worth of 1,100 documents were made available.

While not all of the documents have been released, whatever is available now includes a November 1991 memo from the CIA’s St Petersburg station. The memo said that during the early parts of the month, a CIA officer had become friends with an US professor, who told him about a friend working for the KGB.

The memo also mentioned that the KGB official had gone through “five thick volumes” of files dealing with Oswald and was “‘confident that Oswald was at no time an agent controlled by the KGB.”

These documents cover the assassination of the former American President John F. Kennedy that happened in 1963. JFK was on a visit to Dallas and he was shot to death as his motorcade’s parade was coming to an end. Lee Harvey Oswald, a 24-year-old boy was arrested for this crime as he had positioned himself on the sixth floor, from a sniper’s perch.

While the culprit was arrested, two days after the arrest, when he was being transferred to jail, Oswald was shot dead by Jack Ruby, a nightclub owner. Police, however, did not find any other person’s involvement in the shooting and it was said that Oswald worked on his own and committed the crime only by himself, without getting any kinds of orders from anyone.

However, since it was JFK’s assassination, it is no surprise that various theories have surfaced over the years regarding the whys of his murder. Therefore, it is understandable that access to the documentation of his shooting would naturally give rise to curiosity among people.

While Trump made this shocking announcement suddenly, it was not really well received by JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg. Regarding the release of these documents, he tweeted, “No – the Trump administration did not give anyone in President Kennedy’s family ‘a head’s up. A total surprise, and not shocker!!” He further added, “But Robert Kennedy Jr definitely knew.”

President Trump is obsessed with my grandfather — but not in his life or what he achieved in it. No, just like @robertfkennedyjr @realdonaldtrump is only interested in JFK’s carcass. 1. Thread or whatever — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) March 19, 2025

This additional comment does not really come as a surprise as Schlossberg has previously also been quite vocal in not so nice ways about Robert F Kennedy Jr. Moreover, the whole frenzy and media coverage around the release of these documents also seemed to upset him quite a bit.

He posted a video of himself in front of a TV that was showing the news about these files and said, “You’re better than this. This is so f**king stupid. There’s so much actual news going on, why are you covering this?”

It now remains to be seen if the Donald Trump administration makes any further comments on releasing the rest of the files or if they give any other information regarding the files that have already been released.