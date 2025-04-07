JFK’s Grandson Jack Schlossberg Is Back With His Trolling—This Time By Announcing He’s ‘Having a Son’ With Usha Vance!

Jack Schlossberg, who believes that one needs to be posting controversial or out-of-the-box stuff to stay in trend on the internet is back with new posts where he claims that he is going to have a child with American VP JD Vance’s wife Usha Vance. While the post would appear to be shocking to people who are not familiar with Schlossberg’s social media habits, his followers know this is just part of his social media routine.

Schlossberg had previously made his stance on social media posting clear on MSNBC’s podcast The Blueprint with Jen Psaki as he said, “I think that the internet is a place where it’s difficult to break through, and it’s difficult to break through especially if you’re not saying something that’s controversial, or at least, somehow unexpected.”

I’m having a son !! So excited about this. Cannot wait for the birth of my next child because today was the best day of my life. Out of wedlock , yes. But we might get married. — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) April 6, 2025

He further added, “And I think that I see that Democrats play that game not as well as we could. And I think that’s kind of the game that the other side’s been playing really well, which is flipping people out — and getting a reaction is almost half the battle.”

Keeping true to what he thinks, Schlossberg has now hit his fans with a new post of X, where he mentioned, “I’m having a son !! So excited about this. Cannot wait for the birth of my next child because today was the best day of my life. Out of wedlock, yes. But we might get married.”

As if this was not enough, Schlossberg then took to Instagram to post a poorly photoshopped image of Usha Vance holding a baby who has Schlossberg’s face. He put up the picture with the caption, “Little Jason and his mom — You never feel like you’re ready to be a parent. Until one day, you become one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno)

The posts have become viral, which only proves Schlossberg’s point about posting on social media. Moreover, this is not the first time Schlossberg has presented such fake stories about himself as he had previously made a series of posts talking about a breakup that never happened.

On The Blueprint with Jen Psaki, he mentioned how he never expected that so many people would actually believe his story. Schlossberg said, “”I couldn’t stop laughing when I recorded that video. I thought it was one of the funniest things I’ve ever done, because I would never, I would never. If I was actually going through a breakup, I don’t think I would want anyone to know how sad I was.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno)

He further added, “”I love my country, I love politics. I really care what happens.” He also said that given the kind of power social media holds, it is probably time for the Democrats to think of other ways that they can make more impact on the minds of the American people.

Neither Usha nor JD Vance have yet responded to the posts by Schlossberg and neither did Schlossberg’s representative get back to PEOPLE with comments on the same on April 6, 2025. It now remains to be seen if there comes more follow up posts from Schlossberg or if the Vance couple responds to them.