JD Vance’s White House Social Media Post Ignites a Series of Cringe-Worthy Memes

Vice President JD Vance is back in the news, but his recent whereabouts have left netizens cringing. The popular figure has been quite in the spotlight of late, from reports of him replacing Donald Trump owing to his erratic policymaking to getting his name dragged in the recent white house security breach. It’s been a lot for him.

Perhaps, as a short change of environment, Vance visited the Marine training range at Quantico, Virginia, on March 26, 2025, where he took the opportunity to test a variety of weapons, including machine guns and rifles, alongside the Marines. Being a former Marine himself, Vance shared a video of his shooting experience on social media, joking that being Vice President had its perks, including firing machine guns with the troops.

As per sources, In the video, Vance is seen handling weapons such as the M27, M107, M240B, an inert Howitzer, and even a drone at the gun range. He captioned the post, “Become VP, get to shoot machine guns with Marines. Not a bad gig!” Vance also praised the government after the Trump administration ended diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in US institutions, including the military.

However, social media users took the opportunity to mock JD Vance after the official White House page on X (formerly Twitter) posted about the same with the caption, “Just JD, Vice President of the United States, sending some freedom seeds downrange. Doesn’t get more American than that.”

The White also shared a screenshot of the post from X on Instagram and wrote, “Semper Fi,” which is a short term used for the word “Semper Fidelis,” a Latin phrase that means always faithful or loyal. However, what caught everyone’s eye the most was the White House mentioning the words “freedom seeds.”

While we assume that the official caption playfully meant that JD Vance was highlighting an American tradition of gun ownership and the freedom to exercise such rights, framing his actions as deeply aligned with American identity, some users on X weren’t happy about it, and others just laughed along.

One user wrote, “It’s impossible to overstate the weirdness of these people.” Another wrote,” “Hey, that’s my line on date night.” and a few others cringed hard and wrote, “Oh my god, please never say or type “freedom seeds ever again.” Meanwhile, JD Vance is planning to accompany his wife, Usha Vance, on a trip to Greenland this Friday despite officials making it clear that no plus ones were allowed.

Usha is set to pay a visit to the American Pittufik space base with Vance and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, alongside the National security advisor, who has been in the limelight since the news of the breach came out. Reportedly, journalist Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, disclosed that he had accidentally been added to a Signal group chat containing several senior Trump administration officials.

The group included Vice President JD Vance and other members of the cabinet. Later, Michael Waltz apologized for the mistake and admitted in a Fox interview that it was due to an accidental contact mixup. Anyhow, this upcoming trip the couple is set to take would include visits to Greenlandic sites and several other activities. We hope Jd Vance can make the best use of the work-cum-leisure trip.