‘Greenland Belongs to the Greenlanders’—JD and Usha Vance Met With Cold Shoulders After Locals Reject Meetings as Officials Go Door-to-Door

As expected, JD and Usha Vance did not receive the warmest welcome from the Greenlanders. The visit comes after Trump has threatened to annex the territory of Greenland several times. A new report reveals how Greenlanders denied meeting the Vances when given the opportunity to.

Usha Vance was originally scheduled to fly out of the USA with her son to enjoy Greenland’s culture. It was revealed that the mother-son duo were to partake in the dog-sledding race and even visit the capital, Nuuk.

A mere few days before the Second Lady’s visit, JD Vance declared that he would be joining Usha on her visit. In a video posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Vice President claimed that he was joining his wife because he “didn’t want her to have all that fun by herself.

The Republican also noted how he was visiting the territory to “check out on what’s going on with the security there of Greenland.” It was later revealed that White House National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah would also be joining the Vances on their trip.

A recent report from Danish TV 2 claimed that none of the locals wanted to meet Usha Vance. Allegedly, US officials went door to door to get locals to meet up with the Second Lady and kept facing rejection.

Tupilak Travel, a tour operator based in the capital, also backed out after offering to host Usha. The company even took to Facebook to explain the reasoning behind their decision.

They wrote about how they agreed to host Mrs. Vance after receiving a call from the US Consulate. The company mentioned how, after “closer consideration”, they decided not to host Usha.

“As we cannot accept the underlying agenda and will not be part of the press show that, quite, of course, comes with it,” the post read. “No thanks to nice visit… Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders,” Tupilak Travel concluded in the post.

Notably, everything about Usha’s visit was smooth sailing until JD’s announcement. The travel company decided to back out of hosting the Second Lady exactly a day after the Vice President’s announcement.

The Vances and the rest of the Americans were scheduled to visit the Avannaata Qimusserua during their trip. According to USA Today, the group’s visit that entailed seeing the world’s largest dog-sledding events was also cancelled.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has also been vocal about his opinion of the Vances’ visit. The leader noted how the couple visiting Greenland is a way to put “unacceptable pressure” on the territory. He also noted that the nation of Denmark planned on resisting the pressure.

Frederiksen went on to point out how the US cannot expect Denmark to accept a “private visit with official representatives.” He added, “The acting Greenlandic government has made it very clear that they do not want a visit at this time.”

The strained relations between the two countries are thanks to Donald Trump openly wishing to take over Greenland. Just days before the Vances visited the territory, the President claimed that he had to “have” Greenland. “We need Greenland for international safety and security,” the Republican added.