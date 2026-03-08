Jessica Simpson’s Changing Appearance Sparks ‘Ozempic Face’ Debate Among Fans

Jessica Simpson has mesmerized many over the years with her looks and singing talents. She has grown up in front of the limelight, and her appearance has evolved over the years. Simpson became a star at the age of 19 with I Wanna Love You Forever, and is currently 45.

Aging signs and changes in looks are normal; however, many have been speculating about the use of weight-loss drug Ozempic. According to several people who have used this diabetes drug to shed some pounds, one of the side effects is the “Ozempic face.”

Some of the signs of Ozempic use include sagging skin, protruding cheeks and sunken eyes. This may be due to the rapid weight loss promoted by the drug. Many, especially from the entertainment industry, use medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro to lose weight quickly.

6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜)

My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder. 💚 pic.twitter.com/2pY7qNFB8U — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) September 24, 2019

While a number of celebrities are suspected of using weight-loss medicines, many have already admitted to the same.

Netizens noticed a change in the facial structure of Simpson and compared it to her pictures from previous years.

A screenshot taken from a 2022 video shows her eyes and cheeks looking sunken, while her skin appears loose. Users on the social media platform Reddit were quick to comment on the change in her looks. One user wrote, “I was wondering if she was going to fix the sunken eyes, like a poster child for ozempic face, she looks good now!”

Simpson has, however, denied using Ozempic. “Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic]. It’s willpower,” she told Bustle in 2023. Simpson explained getting sober also helped with weight loss. Furthermore, she stated that she was heavier when she used to drink or when she was pregnant.

Jessica Simpson’s 100-pound weight loss made her feel ‘21 again’ before split from husband Eric Johnson https://t.co/8a9pb7Czwy pic.twitter.com/2BJYhxcFrW — Page Six (@PageSix) January 18, 2025

Simpson has three kids, and she said that she gained weight during her pregnancies. She did not think she would lose the weight, but she lost 100 pounds during the weight-loss journey with the help of a nutritionist.

She claimed that eating right helped her lose the extra weight. Simpson told People in 2022, “I feel younger, actually. I have a lot more energy. A woman’s body is phenomenal in what it can do.”

Simpson noted she felt healthier after losing weight, but also had appreciation for her body going through pregnancy and recovering. Her weight has fluctuated throughout the pregnancies but now she’s back to being on the slimmer side.