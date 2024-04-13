Jessica Mulroney Drops Hint of Reconciliation With Former Best Friend Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney, daughter-in-law to former Canadian prime minister, Brian Mulroney, was once Meghan Markle's closest confidante. Their connection ran deep, forged over years of companionship, with Mulroney's three children even playing significant roles in Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in May of 2018. However, the friendship fell apart in subsequent years. Following a turbulent phase of discord between them, Mulroney recently hinted at the possibility of reconciliation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by George Pimentel

In today's online age, a simple emoji can carry significant meaning. The former stylist posted a heart emoji comment after Mindy Kaling posted a picture on Instagram featuring Harry. At the Uplift conference, Kaling posed with the 39-year-old, joking that she didn't know who Harry was. "Met my friend's husband at a work event. Seemed pretty cool. Said he wrote a book. Gonna go check it out!" she joked. Eagle-eyed fans saw Mulroney's comment and speculated that the two former buddies are still friends or at least trying to make their friendship work again, as per The Mirror.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

This set fans into a frenzy and they rallied to support Mulroney. “Please appear on Meg’s cooking show!! We wanna see you too!” a user commented, while another added, “We can’t wait to see you on Meghan’s show.” Chiming in a third user exclaimed, “We love you, Jessica!” Mulroney and Markle became friends while she was in Toronto shooting the television series Suits. The stylist frequently expressed her support for her. Nonetheless, it was believed that their friendship fell apart in June 2020.

Ain't that Jessica Mulroney showing love to Meghan's hubby? I thought the 🇬🇧media said she's no longer Meghan's friend! The 🇬🇧media are in for expose on their lies!!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/efg8EwY1Uv — #SussexSpartanMegHive🇬🇧Willy The Peg (@KajolMomento) April 11, 2024

After a dispute with blogger Sasha Exeter over posts connected to the Black Lives Matter movement, Mulroney lost two TV positions. Exeter accused Mulroney of exploiting her 'wealth and privilege' to silence her. Markle allegedly grew apart from Mulroney after the incident. The designer subsequently expressed regret for her actions but claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remained akin to 'family', denying ever having a falling out. She asserted, "She [Markle] is the kindest friend and has checked up on me every day. Tabloid culture is atrocious...Stop feeding into it," as per The List.

Reportedly, just before Harry proposed, Markle FaceTimed the stylist because the two were quite close. Additionally, Mulroney joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Tonga and subsequently encouraged the couple to step down as senior working royals and relocate to the U.S. Given that Mulroney left a heart emoji on Kaling's Instagram photo with Harry, any tension lurking behind the surface has most likely ended. However, not everyone agreed. Netizens were also quick to point out that Mulroney may have been simply sharing her admiration for Kaling's ensemble, as she was once Kaling's stylist.