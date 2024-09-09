Jesse Watters Claims 'Women Do Not Love Tim Walz' After Spotting Him Drinking a Milkshake With a Straw

In a recent episode of Fox News' The Five, host Jesse Watters aimed at Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, criticizing his masculinity based on an unusual metric— how he drinks milkshakes. The comments have sparked debate and ridicule across social media platforms. Watters, known for his provocative statements, made the remarks while discussing Walz, who is Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 presidential election. "Women love masculinity and women do not love Tim Walz," Watters declared. "So that should just tell you about how masculine Tim Walz is," he added, as per USA Today.

Watters: Women love masculinity, and women do not love Tim Walz, so that should just tell you about how masculine Tim Walz is. The other day you saw him with a vanilla ice cream shake. Had a straw in it. Again, that tells you everything. pic.twitter.com/scb9oNanf9 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 4, 2024

The Fox News host then zeroed in on a specific incident involving Walz and a milkshake. "The other day you saw him with a vanilla ice cream shake. Had a straw in it. Again, that tells you everything," Watters asserted. This critique appears to stem from Walz's recent visit to Cook Out, a popular fast-food chain, alongside North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper. During this outing, Walz was photographed holding a milkshake with a straw, although some images show him using a spoon as well.

It is astonishing that the only criticism of Tim Walz they can come up with is this irrelevant straw 🧃 #TheFive Faux News is a Russian propaganda machine.! pic.twitter.com/GOZWQ5xPhQ — Peaceful Citizen 110  (@SKUsa11) September 5, 2024

Watters' comments have raised eyebrows and drawn criticism from various quarters. Many have pointed out the absurdity of judging someone's masculinity based on their beverage consumption habits. Some critics have even unearthed past images of Watters himself using straws, highlighting the inconsistency in his stance. The incident has also reignited discussions about gender roles in politics. As The New York Times noted earlier in August, the 2024 presidential election has become a referendum on gender roles. The article highlighted that women under 30 largely support the Harris-Walz ticket, while men in the same age group see former President Donald Trump as a champion of traditional manhood.

Interestingly, Watters' claim that "women do not love Tim Walz" seems to contradict recent polling data. A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found that 48% of likely voters view Walz favorably, surpassing the 36% favorability rating of Republican VP pick, JD Vance. Moreover, Walz is reportedly ahead of Vance among women voters. The milkshake incident has sparked satirical responses as well. Columnist, Rex Huppke, sarcastically wrote, "Straws, as all the bros banging plates around down at the gym will tell you, are the least-masculine way for a man to drink a vanilla ice cream shake."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

Huppke continued his tongue-in-cheek commentary, suggesting alternative 'masculine' ways to consume a milkshake. "The first is to simply open your pie hole, raise the shake high– being mindful to flex your bicep while doing so– and hork the entirety of the milkshake down in one gulp." This isn't the first time Watters has critiqued political figures based on their milkshake-drinking habits. Last year, he attacked President Joe Biden for using a straw, claiming it was "for women and little kids," as per HuffPost. What's the obsession with straws, Watters?