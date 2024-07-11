Netizens Call Out Potential Trump VP Pick Marco Rubio for Ranting About Paper Straws: "Shameful Man"

Marco Rubio is facing the ire of netizens after his bizarre recent speech. The presumptive running mate of former President Donald Trump, attacked Kamala Harris, the incumbent Vice President during an address in Florida before Trump. Rubio called out Harris for planning to ban plastic straws and paving the way for paper straws.

Calling out the VP, Rubio said, "I saw a clip the other day and she wants to ban plastic straws. Those paper straws suck! We don't want paper straws in America." The bizarre statement invited a blunt grueling on Rubio as Meidas Touch senior digital editor, @acyn shared the speech clip captioning it, "Marco Rubio warns that Kamala Harris wants to ban plastic straws: We don’t want paper straws in America!" The clip was thronged by several questioning the sanity of the politician and asking if that's the biggest issue of America in the current political scenario.

Marco Rubio warns that Kamala Harris wants to ban plastic straws: We don’t want paper straws in America! pic.twitter.com/6u0oOYE12G — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2024

User @3MC223 tweeted, on X (formerly known as Twitter), "He's worried about paper straws, we're worried about Project 2025. We are not the same." Another user, @DenisonBarbs commented sarcastically saying, "Marco Rubio wants to save plastic straws yet he doesn’t want to save Ukraine from Russia." User @ArtCandee wrote, "Marco Rubio would sit there laughing if the world burned. Shameful man to not care about the environment and animals," calling out the leader for appearing unschooled on environmentalism. @AreMond2 also quipped to counter, "Paper straws are fantastic. The industry is already switching to paper straws on their own." @TruWordsRSpoken joked by writing, "These are the hard-hinting life-changing things that the Republicans will fight for if Trump is elected." Supporting the comment another user @acnewsitics stated, "Also Marco Rubio: Bring back lead paint!"

He's really horrible at this. How dare you Kamala, those paper straws suck! I just can't. 😂 — ❤️‍🔥 A To The Z ❤️‍🔥 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) July 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Rubio's fate in the political leadership is dangling against the sword as Trump has yet to announce his running mate for the elections. In his 75-minute long speech in Florida, Trump said," They’ll probably be thinking that I’ll be announcing Rubio as my vice president because that’s a lot of press." However, he refrained from announcing anything major. According to Politico Rubio is one step away from being announced by Trump, although things are dicey even at the moment. Rubio ran against Trump in 2016 and ended up working together during Trump's first term to manage and theorize policies for Latin America, child tax credit, and small business loans.

Little Marco wants to save plastic straws but strip women of their right to make their own healthcare decisions. — My reflections and Introspections (@Nto79549105) July 10, 2024

On the other hand, Biden's spokesperson James Singer said in a statement, "Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil’ Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to golf. Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics — he’s busy leading America and defending the free world."