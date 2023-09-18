Jersey Shore has often failed to hit all the right notes of drama and entertainment, making it an incredible reality show to watch. The show’s popularity has been booming since it made its debut back in 2011, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping. Although there have been some pretty intense moments between the cast members, it appears that maybe things have gone too far amid a fight. The most recent episode featured Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino reportedly ‘bullying’ Angelina Pivarnik. This didn't sit well with fans, who are now strongly demanding that the show be canceled reported The Sun.

In Thursday’s episode of the series, the father of two and his beloved wife Lauren decided to host a soiree for the rest of the gang. This was to celebrate the grand opening of her stellar boutique, Bijoux. Although they invited the whole shebang to be there, Pivarnik was the only member who showed up to the party.

After discovering that none of her other castmates were present, she found herself flabbergasted. And so she had a conversation about the elephant in the room with Sorrentino and his wife. She requested that Sorrentino keep their discussion confidential and said, "Please don’t go back to the girls and be like, ‘Angelina was starting s***."

Shortly after, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi threw a girl's night bash as they indulged in a charcuterie board that included an amalgam of classic flavors. Although everyone seemed to be having a good time, the atmosphere turned sour after Farley spilled the beans about her discussion with Sorrentino to the other members present. Each of them felt rather agitated and decided to confront Pivarnik about it. After Pivarnik arrived, she was immediately confronted by her fellow castmates about what she told Sorrentino. The fellow reality star even called Sorrentino for clarification. But he ended up sticking to his version of the story, throwing her under the bus. After that, each one made it clear that they had no intention of being friends with her any longer.

Please cancel the cast of Jersey shore and give @angelinamtvjs her OWN show. No one cares about the rest of the them anymore ! #JSFamilyVacation they don’t even get along and it’s starting to get hard to watch someone always get bullied.. — Steph🤍 (@Stephanie_l0pez) September 15, 2023

Viewers were clearly triggered by the whole ordeal and slammed Sorrentino on X, formerly known as Twitter, and demanded MTV cancel the show. One such fan on the platform argues that the show has perhaps been ‘unfair’ to Pivarnik. "Please cancel the cast of Jersey Shore and give @angelinamtvjs her own show. No one cares about the rest of them anymore! #JSFamilyVacation They don’t even get along, and it's getting hard to watch someone always get bullied," said the person.

nothing will ever replace jersey shore so might as well cancel this show lmao https://t.co/K3uQpK4qj3 — sarah hawkes (@sarahhawkes5) November 3, 2017

There were numerous fans who agreed with the statement and even slammed Sorrentino for his behavior. "Mike lied to Jennie and threw Angelina under the bus!" said someone. Another person remarked, "Not Mike doing exactly what he said he wasn’t going to do; pretty much say, ‘Aneglia said.’" A final one defended Pivarnik and said, "Yoooo they do not like Angelina AT ALL. And honestly, in this situation, she is ABSOLUTELY right! And Mike kinda lied to her. Everyone kinda does what it can to hate her."

