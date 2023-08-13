‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Called Out Joy Behar and Ryan Reynolds for Rudeness, Immensely Praising Beyoncé

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members recently made an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and were open about their interactions with other celebs. The cast discussed the rudest interactions they had with famous people in a segment titled "Revenge of the Shady Duck Phone," and their responses turned out to be surprising. The Jersey Shore cast calls out Joy Behar and Ryan Reynolds while praising, Beyoncé.

Joy Behar's interaction with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, co-host of The View, was described as less than friendly by Nicole. Behar cornered Snooki in the restroom, according to Snooki, and even said something quite rude like, "You're not Italian." The cast did not provide any context for the exchange, but Snooki asked Cohen about her response to the situation to the comment. It turned out to be, "OK, ma'am."

Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Deena Nicole Cortese encountered Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and had similar experiences. The ladies said Reynolds wasn't on his best behavior and seemed uninterested in talking to them. Sammi and Deena, however, were eager to stress that they continue to appreciate and admire Reynolds' talent and work. The star may have been observed during an unfavorable time, resulting in the less-than-ideal interaction, reports Daily Mail.

Sammi initially said, “Me and Deena encountered a rude celebrity once, but we don’t want to say who it is.” 'No, me and Sam had our separate things. I love him. I truly love him. I love his voice,' Deena said. She informed me after being inquired further that she was referring to Ryan Reynolds. “[He was] not great to us,” she revealed. “I love Ryan Reynolds and I love Blake Lively and he didn’t want to be by us, so I was like, Oh my God.”

The cast was in agreement when it came to Beyoncé having the best celebrity encounter. Beyoncé personally stopped her entire team while they were at the VMAs and requested a photo with the Jersey Shore cast. Deena revealed that Queen Bey even went above and beyond to kiss each person.

They praised Beyoncé as "amazing" and couldn't stop gushing about the experience, showing their love for her. It's obvious that the entire Jersey Shore cast was positively affected by Beyoncé's kindness. "Beyonce literally stopped her entire crew, and was like, "You know what? I want to take a picture with them. She kissed all of us. She was amazing," Deena said.

The cast members playfully revealed which cast members they believed let fame get to their heads early on as the conversation took a lighthearted turn. They all answered it was Vinny Guadagnino. Pauly D, on the other hand, was branded the one with the most money, per NY Breaking.

