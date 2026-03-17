Jerry O’Connell Says Wife and Daughters ‘Became Physical’ After He Criticized Kamala Harris’ Campaign

Actor Jerry O’Connell recently opened up about the political scenario in his household on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast. He stated that his wife, Rebecca Romijn, and his daughters became physical with him after Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election.

According to Fox News, O’Connell joked during the podcast, “If I say this, will I stay married?”

After this, O’Connell said, “I said something along the lines of ‘there was no planning. This is what they get. There should have been a primary.’ I said something along those lines, you know, like I was just spit-balling ideas. It was a shock. My wife and daughters, without saying anything, became physical with me. They were filled with rage.”

Jerry O’Connell reveals his liberal daughters were “filled with RAGE” and “became PHYSICAL” with him when he criticized Kamala Harris as a candidate. O’CONNELL: “If I say this, will I stay married? Blow it over here.” MAHER: “Sounds like you’re going to blow it over here.”… pic.twitter.com/65KOW1Xfip — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 16, 2026

O’Connell’s comments described the night Harris lost and Donald Trump won to become the president for the second time. O’Connell, who himself wanted Harris to win, said that he was throwing out ideas.

He most likely referred to her late entry to the presidential race, after Joe Biden dropped out, as suggested by Entertainment Weekly.

O’Connell further stated, “So if I am being careful with you in how I say things, yes, I live in California. I live with not one, not two, but three people who, if I made any kind of joke, they’d become very angry with me.”

Maher gave his own point of view on this matter, according to Entertainment Weekly. He said, “Whatever household situation I’m in, I say what I truly think, and if it makes you angry, I’m sorry. We’ll have to work that out.”

He further added, “But I am not going to tuck my tail between my legs and just shut up… This is what you were dealing with when you were a child. Just sit there and don’t say anything. Sit on your hands.”

Maher had previously called out the Democratic Party after their loss, reports The New York Post. He claimed, “We had an election. I did not vote for the winner, we’ll see what the winners do now. They won, now they have reality they have to deal with. We’ll see what they do.”

Maher then targeted the Democrats, saying, “My message to the losers: losers look in the mirror. No? Well, maybe you should. Well, that’s my feeling. Losers look in the mirror.”

O’Connell and Romijn actively supported Harris and even attended her rally at Atlanta’s Georgia State University.

When Harris lost, O’Connell took to Instagram, posting a picture of Angela Lansbury’s character from Murder, She Wrote. That character’s look of exhaustion was possibly a reaction to the result, stated Entertainment Weekly.