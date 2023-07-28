Jeopardy! Fans Claim That the Show Is Trying to ‘Save Face’ by Delaying the Tournament of Champions

As the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes continue to rock the entertainment industry, Jeopardy! fans were left disappointed when the show's annual Tournament of Champions was called off indefinitely. Speculation arose that the decision came as a response to winners like Cris Pannullo and Hannah Wilson refusing to cross the picket line in solidarity with the striking writers, as per The U.S. Sun. As Season 39 of Jeopardy! concludes on July 28, the future of the show's landmark 40th season remains uncertain due to the unresolved writers' strike.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Also Read: Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Sports ‘Funky’ Hairstyle with Highlights Flattering Her Thin Face

In an effort to provide some clarity to anxious viewers, Jeopardy! representatives announced that regular episodes would return on September 11, with the return of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" following suit. "Jeopardy! never had any intention of producing a Tournament of Champions for season 39 until the strike is resolved," said Sony, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

Sony, the parent company of Jeopardy!, addressed the situation and clarified, "No contestants from season 39 have been contacted regarding their availability for any postseason tournaments, including the TOC. The Jeopardy! postseason represents the pinnacle of our competition, and it should feature our strongest players playing our toughest original material." The statement by the network emphasized the writer's guild strike.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ben Hider

Also Read: Irina Shayk's Ex Bradley Cooper is 'Not Happy' about Tom Brady Affair Rumors

The Writers Guild of America initiated the strike on May 1, after failed negotiations with major industry players like Netflix, Amazon, and Sony. Writers took to the picket lines to protest over contract terms and pay, and this month, SAG-AFTRA joined the strike, adding to the uncertainty in Hollywood's projects. "Jeopardy! employs Writers Guild of America members, and the syndicated game show is planning to rely on material from prior seasons (39 years’ worth) as it begins taping shows for the 2023-24 season," Sony noted in their statement.

Disappointed to hear that Jeopardy is considering this course of action. For what it’s worth, I, too, will not be participating in any Jeopardy productions that don’t use new clues written by their amazing, unionized writers under a fair, collectively bargained contract https://t.co/yBiqd1k1oa — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) July 25, 2023

Also Read: James Corden Cheers On Buddy Harry Styles at His Final 'Love on Tour' Show in Italy

Amy Schneider took to Twitter, saying, "Disappointed to hear that Jeopardy is considering this course of action. For what it’s worth, I, too, will not be participating in any Jeopardy productions that don’t use new clues written by their amazing, unionized writers under a fair, collectively bargained contract." The strike's impact has extended beyond Jeopardy! and is being felt across the entertainment industry. Picket lines have been set up outside major studios, including Sony, where Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are filmed, adding further complications to ongoing productions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

As the strike continues to disrupt Hollywood, Jeopardy! fans eagerly await updates on the show's 40th season and the fate of the Tournament of Champions. Until the labor dispute is resolved, the future remains uncertain for the iconic quiz show, and viewers hope for a resolution that will bring back the cherished tournament and its talented contestants, while also addressing the concerns of the striking writers.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8696230/jeopardy-saving-face-postponing-tournament-of-champions/

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/jeopardy-tournament-of-champions-writers-strike-1235544627/

https://twitter.com/Jeopardamy/status/1683986746659454977

More from Inquisitr

Selena Gomez Screens "Barbie" Movie on 31st Birthday With Pals Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera

Harry Styles’ Mother Anne Twist Has a Successful Career With a Net Worth of About $2 Million