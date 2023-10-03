Two weeks ago, Ken Jennings began Season 40 with the start of a three-week-long Second Chance Tournament. Former competitors who fell short the first time around now face up for a second shot at glory. Both Deanna Bolio and Hari Parameswaran have been victorious thus far, winning $35K and securing spots in the next tournament. David Kaye, an Arizona high school English teacher, squared up against Ollie Savage, a Burbank, California, high school English and film studies teacher, and Michalle Gould, a Laguna Beach, California, librarian.

Although the previous picture clues in the category only featured the artists themselves, this one had both Travis and Kourtney. The picture appeared with a caption, "Drummer Travis Barker of this 'Enema Of The State' band felt blessed enough to put that in cursive under his eye." With his funny interpretation, "Blink 1-8-2," Ollie was shown to be right. According to The Sun, fans were quick to notice the Travis Barker picture and pointed out why there was no single picture of him. One fan pointed out on Reddit, "They really couldn’t find a solo picture of Travis Barker?" Another user commented on Ollie's pronunciation and said, "Cheeky British lad on Jeopardy just called it 'Blink-one-eight-two' DEPORT HIS A**!!!!!!"

Fans were shocked when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker declared their romance in early 2021, but the two had known one other for a long time and had formed a tight platonic friendship before they started dating. Kourtney recently posted on her Instagram revealing the "urgent fetal surgery" that rescued her unborn child. She wrote in the caption, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant." She finally concluded by adding, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Filming for Jeopardy Season 40, hosted by Ken Jennings, started on August 15, 2023. Mayim Bialik, another host, already left the program in support of the current WGA and SAG strikes, so this news comes at a bad time. It was reported that Bialik has spoken with the show's producers, who are sympathetic to her plight and eager to welcome her back once the strikes end. Michael Davies, the showrunner, said earlier this month that recycled material and scripts produced before the strikes will be used in Season 40. The season will make use of previous competitors, beginning with a Second Chance competition for Season 37's participants. The winners of the Second Chance series will then face the champions of Season 38 in a fresh new event called the Champions Wild Card.

