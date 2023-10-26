In the realm of Jeopardy!, where participants’ knowledge and quick wit are put to the test, even the smartest of all can falter when it comes to math. Such was the case for Jilana Cotter, a senior data analyst from Dade City, Florida, who recently faced a cliff-hanging situation on the classic game show. Cotter’s “embarrassing” Final Jeopardy mistake had fans on their toes, and her unfiltered response mirrored the human side of competition. Cotter was participating in Jeopardy!’s Champions Wildcard tournament, hosted by well-known Ken Jennings, who once upon a time was a contestant himself and became a champion later on. The tournament brought together the previous one, two, and three-time winners from Seasons 37 and 38 to settle old scores and decide who would come out on top.

Cotter, who earlier revealed that she was pregnant, had qualified for the tournament by winning the Season 37 Second Chance Tournament. Her impeccable performance had viewers intrigued to see if she could maintain her winning streak. As the game proceeded, it seemed like Cotter had a lead of $19,000. Her rivals, Steve Crupi from Las Vegas, Nevada, and John Vigna from Los Angeles, California, had scores of $9,600 and $900, respectively. However, Final Jeopardy was the ultimate chooser of fate. The Final Jeopardy category was "AWARDS & HONORS," and the clue read: "As of 2023, the only two to win a Nobel Prize in Literature and an Academy Award were George Bernard Shaw and this singer-songwriter." At the final moment, it was revealed that John and Steve faltered, providing incomplete or incorrect answers.

Cotter, luckily, answered Bob Dylan correctly. She bagged her victory, but the surprising twist came when she revealed her wager of $801. If Crupi’s response had been right, she would have lost the game due to her not-apt estimation. Afterward, as per reports from The U.S. Sun, Cotter took to a Reddit forum to address her gambling mistake, acknowledging her "math error" in Final Jeopardy. She honestly accepted her embarrassment and shared that she felt the Final Jeopardy round was specifically challenging. Cotter further explained her thought process, asserting, “I didn't know that Bob Dylan had an Oscar, but I remembered there being some controversy about him getting the Nobel Prize in literature, and I definitely didn't know of any other singer-songwriters who had one, so he seemed like the most likely answer to me. It's tough to have your mistakes on public display! My fellow players from the diamonds bracket have been immensely supportive and encouraging, and I'm so, so grateful.”

She emphasized, “It sounds cliché, but especially playing in a multi-day tournament like this gave us a wonderful opportunity to bond, and we keep in touch now. No matter how aggressive we might seem while playing, that all turns off as soon as we're done. There are lots of smiles, laughter, and encouragement during the commercial breaks.” One fan's message resonated with the sentiments of many, "Just wanted to say you did excellent today, and I hope you do even better in the next round!"

