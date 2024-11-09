Jennifer Lopez's Surprisingly Hot New Bodyguard Has Fans Dying to Know What's His Deal

Jennifer Lopez has been in the news cycle often in recent times, be it for her divorce or her glitzy red-carpet appearances. Now, the 55-year-old superstar has been spotted hand-in-hand with a striking new addition to her security team—a tall, blonde bodyguard who bears an uncanny resemblance to Alexander Skarsgård. It might look like just another normal day for the celebrity, but fans can't help but raise their eyebrows because of Lopez's past relationships.

Jennifer Lopez arriving at a photocall for 'Unstoppable' on November 07, 2024, in London. (Image Source: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

The mystery man had a 'PG' pin on the lapel of a gray jacket, and at various events in London and New York, he was seen assisting Lopez in getting into and out of black SUVs. A source close to the situation told the Daily Mail, "He is a new addition to her security team, but he is not the only one. She has several security guards around her whenever she goes out, they are just hard to see." The source added, "He has been with Lopez for a year now and he supports her when she has Amazon projects."

I have a sense that JLo and her bodyguard was nice being a partner together, I mean look at him he's so fucking husband 🥹 and a hottie also🫦🥴❤️‍🩹 idk why I ship this two😭😭🥹 to be honest he's bodyguard was hot @JLo @AustinBoggan he was hot!!! #JLo #BODYGUARD pic.twitter.com/kNB4xRwmu3 — cherieluardo🇵🇭 (@cheriejlover) November 7, 2024

Given that she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck just three months ago on their second wedding anniversary, Lopez's recent hiring of a new security squad is drawing controversy. High-end protection like this might cost anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 per hour, but it's the emotional aspect that has people talking. Fans are simply hoping that Lopez's new security job remains strictly professional, given her love life has been in the news for a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

It's simple to understand why people are concerned when one looks back at her romantic history. Lopez's relationships with several well-known people were like an endless roller coaster, including her first break-up with Affleck. After an unsuccessful engagement with baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, she had a brief but intense relationship with Drake and even had a 'fun fling' with back dancer Casper Smart for two and a half years. In addition, she made news with her older romance with Diddy and getting married to Ojani Noa (1997) and Marc Anthony (for around ten years), as per Us Weekly.

Despite the speculation, Lopez seems focused on moving forward. She's been keeping herself remarkably busy since the divorce. She is splitting her time between promoting her JLo Beauty line, her Delola cocktail brand, and her latest film project, Unstoppable. She has even maintained her sense of politics recently by encouraging people to vote in the 2024 election and supporting Kamala Harris. Furthermore, the actress has also been addressing the practical aspects of her split, such as attempting to sell the $68 million Bel Air home she and Affleck once owned. The property, which has 24 bathrooms and 12 bedrooms, has been for sale for seven months but has not found a buyer yet.